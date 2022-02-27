Kendall Jenner changes her look and makes an impact by posing with short hair and another color

Little remains of the shy teenager Kendall Jenner who rose to fame alongside her sisters on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Now, at 26, she has become a prestigious top model who has just posed with a very different version than usual.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister posed like a glamor star for the latest edition of iD Magazine, a prestigious English magazine dedicated to fashion.

But the influencer not only stands out for her talent for the catwalks. In the interview she gave to the publisher she talked about her most recent venture in the tequila industry and her brand “818” and her performance as the online creative director of Fashion Forward.

The chameleon Kendall Jenner

Through her Instagram account, the influencer showed part of what was the photo shoot for the magazine. In one of the images of her, Kendall dazzles dressed in a pink satin monokini from the Gucci brand, with several vintage cutouts that expose her marked abdomen.

The model shed her dark appearance and wore a very short ginger-blonde wig that she combined with a black hat, in her hand she had a drink from the In-N-Out hamburger restaurant, according to the Page Six portal.

In another post, where she posted several images, she wore a bra and miniskirt set. Jenner has also modeled a series of semi-sheer tops from prestigious brands.

He also appears at the edge of a pool wearing a two-piece swimsuit and cowboy boots. Even for the photo session, which was in charge of the photographer Luis Alberto Rodríguez, he dared to pose naturally.

all about celebrities