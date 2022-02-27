Kate Winslet confesses that she was in love with Guy Pearce, her co-star in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet is a force of nature and has demonstrated it again in ‘Mare of Easttown’the HBO crime series in which he stars and which has been very well received.

‘Mare of Easttown’ is a thriller which tells the story of Mary Sheehan (Kate), a detective from a small Pennsylvania town where she has been an institution since she was a student. However, this apparent success comes amidst an environment of past fears and dramas that, unfortunately for Mare, have not yet been forgotten. This will decentralize the investigations that she carries out, seeing how her life falls apart at times.

His season full of turns and with a great setting has given much to talk about and also Winslet’s interpretation as the brave and tormented protagonist, a role for which they are already beginning to ask for her Emmy nomination.

Now Kate has spoken about her experience on the series and with one actor in particular, Guy Pierce, who plays writer Richard Ryan with whom his character has an early relationship. As the actress has confessed, Guy it was her crush when she was little since he saw him in a series called ‘Neighbors’. And he knows it too!





Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce in ‘Mare of Easttown’ | HBO

In fact, it was Winslet who recruited him to join ‘Mare of Easttown’, but it is not the first time they have worked together, since they coincided in the miniseries ‘Mildred Pierce‘ ten years ago.

It was then that Kate decided to confess to Pearce and tells it like this in ET: : “I had to tell him, ‘Look, I’ve been in love with you since I was eleven years old. And, in addition, we share a birthday, something that I have also known since I was eleven years old,'” he reveals with a laugh.

The truth is that their connection in the series works perfectly.

Will there be season 2 of ‘Mare of Easttown’?

after success of its first season, fans of the series have not been slow to wonder if they will see Mare and company again with a new case.

Creator Brad Ingelsby responded in Esquire: “We’re not even talking about going back…it’s basically ua closed story“, he assures..

“I think now it’s seen, the story ends. I think all the loose ends are tied up. At least I hope so. But I think if we can evers to find another story that was emotional and surprising, So maybe there was a conversation there.”

“Right now I don’t have it in my head, but look, I love MAre. If we can ever give her a great season, of course I would consider it. I would only do it if I was convinced that it could be great,” he reveals.

