Javier Bardem’s protest at the Russian Embassy in Madrid against the invasion of Ukraine

The actor Javier Bardem participated this Thursday in a demonstration called before the Russian Embassy in Spain against the invasion of Ukraine and warned of “the great wave of refugees that is coming.”

Bardem called for being “at the level of reception and care” of the refugees that will cause the “violation” of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty by Russia.

An invasion against which the European Union has not done enough, said the actor in statements to EFE. There has been talk of economic sanctions and diplomatic limits, which he does not think are enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a person who, in my opinion, has a very ultranationalist, very imperialist, and tsarist thought of a Russia that believes it has the right to invade any neighboring country,” he said, before adding: “I don’t know to what extent it can be taken. to common sense from diplomacy”.

Javier Bardem, whose activist facet is well known, wanted to show his support “for the Ukrainian people” and express his concern for the state of civilians because “the victims are the same as always: women, children, the elderly…”.

“The Russian people are not responsible for the actions of their presidents (…) When one criticizes any governance, they do not criticize the population or their identities, they are criticizing the action of a ruler, in this case Putin,” the interpreter added. , nominated this year for the Oscar for best actor for “Being the Ricardos”.

Bardem made these statements after participating in a protest at the Russian embassy over the military operation launched this morning against Ukraine by the Putin government.

The demonstrators carried flags and banners and chanted slogans such as “Putin aggressor”, “Putin fascist, great terrorist”, “Russians out of Ukraine”, “Ukraine is Europe”, “Putin, Hitler” or “Europe, Ukraine wants peace”.

“When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Russia will come for the rest of Europe, for each one of you. The world is in danger!” it could be read on one of the banners that the attendees have displayed.

Two hundred people, according to sources from the Government Delegation in Madrid, attended the rally, where the Ukrainian national anthem was also heard.