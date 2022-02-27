Javier Aguirre stops being coach of Monterrey

Monterrey announced the departure of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre, after the defeat against Atlético de San Luis and the team’s recent failure in the Club World Cup

Javier Aguirre stopped being a coach Monterey, after the defeat against Atlético de San Luis at home, a result that adds to the poor performance of the team in the Club World Cup; in addition to the protests of the fans against the technician.

scratched lost at the BBVA Stadium against the team that was in penultimate place in Clausura 2022, and incidentally ended up managing the ‘Basque’ Aguirre one year and two months at the head of Monterey.

The Mexican coach was unable to lead the Pandilla to the title, in 52 games leading the team, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals in the two previous tournaments, and although he won the Concacaf Champions League, the performance of Rayados was not what was expected in the Club World Cup.

In the tournament held in Asia, the team from Monterrey fell in their first game against Al-Ahly of Egypt and later beat Al-Jazira to take fifth place. Upon his return, the fans severely criticized the team’s progress in the competition, a situation that continued to be repeated weeks later at home.

Javier Aguirre, after a new setback for Rayados in Clausura 2022, left office ESPN

In front of Monterey, Javier Aguirre He had 22 wins, 16 draws and 14 losses.

Although the board ratified the coach in the position upon his return from the United Arab Emirates, just two games later in Liga MX, Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre left the coaching position Monterey.

The protests of fans in Abu Dhabi, after losing in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup against Al Ahly, put the Mexican coach under pressure and, after losing to Puebla and Atlético de San Luis in the domestic championship, he is no longer a coach from scratched.