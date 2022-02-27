INSABI 2022 call: These are the REQUIREMENTS for nursing vacancies in Health Centers

This is excellent news for all those graduates of Nursingbecause during this 2022, at the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI) will hire thousands of professionals, which is why there is currently announcementand those interested will be able to see below what are the requirements for these vacancies in Health Centers.

The CEO of INSABIJuan Ferrer, reported that in the INSABI 2022 call there are a total of 11 thousand 12 vacancies, but there are 6 thousand 366 places for nursing personnel.

It is important to remember that the INSABI It is a decentralized body sectored to the Ministry of Health that aims to provide medical services to people who do not have access to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) . The INSABI It was founded on January 1, 2020 by decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with which it replaced Seguro Popular.

These are the requirements for nursing vacancies in Health Centers

If you want to be part of the Health Centers of the INSABIpay attention to the following requirements for the vacancies from Nursing:

Have a unique Registration Folio (FUR) of the Doctors of Well-being Program

Make the application on the Well-Being Physicians page, in the call MDB-024/TABASCO/2020

Be a Mexican citizen, in full exercise of their rights, or a foreigner whose immigration status allows the exercise of the corresponding profession

Have an academic degree and professional license that proves the profile required by the position.

Not be disqualified from federal public service, nor be in any other cause of legal impediment

Not be part of any lawsuit, of any nature, against the Ministry of Health, or state health services.

It is recommended not to have another contract with INSABI, because in case the applicant is selected, he must opt ​​for only one contract, since, according to what is established by the Treasury regulations, he must not have two contracts in the same dependency of government.

In order to register for the INSABI 2022 call, those interested should do so at this link, while for any questions, you can call the hotlines: 5550903600 Ext. 57439 / 57062 / 57223 / 57253 / 57747; or send an email to: medicosinsabi@insabi.gob.mx.