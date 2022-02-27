In the Premier League crying among Ukrainian players

London England. An emotional hug between the Ukrainians was given Vitaly Mykolenkoplayer of Evertonand Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Manchester City, reflected the pain of the war, in the clash between the two teams played at the Goodison Park field.

The stadium observed a minute of silence before the start of the clash between the team of coaches Frank Lampard and Pep

Guardiola

. In those sixty seconds, tears fell on the faces of the players, sensitized by the situation in their country, invaded by the Russian army.

Later, both players, from opposing teams, looked for each other on the pitch and merged into an emotional hug, in the midst of an anti-war atmosphere. Both Mykolenko and Zinchenko started as substitutes in the Premier League clash.

All the players of Everton They came out with a Ukrainian flag on the back, while Manchester City opted to wear pants with the flag on the front and back.

Manchester City pulls out a controversial victory against Everton

As for the match, the Manchester City pulled off an agonizing 1-0 win against Everton in match of day 27 of the Premier League.

When it seemed that the game would end in a draw, a mistake by the Liverpool team’s defense allowed Phil Foden to score in the 82nd minute.

The Everton defender lost possession inside the six-yard box, allowing the Manchester City player to seize the ball and send it into the back of the net to make it 0-1.

Two minutes later, the players of the Everton Unbelievable, referee Paul Tierney rules out a penalty when a City defender handles the ball with his arm following a VAR review.

With this win the Manchester City He reaches 66 units to secure the leadership of the Premier League this week, taking six points from Liverpool that he still has to play in this day’s game.

Everton remains at 22 units in position 17 in the table, just one point above the relegation zone occupied by Burnley, Watford and Norwich.