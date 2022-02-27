How to watch LIVE Rafael Nadal vs. Cameron Norrie, for the Acapulco Open final

Learn about the options to watch the grand final of the Acapulco Open 2022, the historic Mexican tournament on TV and online.





East Sunday February 27 will be carried out final of the Acapulco Open 2022. It will be starring Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norriewho come from defeating Daniil Medvédev and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively in the semifinals. Learn about the options to watch the game on TV and online.







Where to watch LIVE Nadal vs. Norrie, for the Acapulco Open final, on TV and online

You can follow the final between Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie online through Star+, the streaming system offered by ESPN, through the services of cable operators such as Telecentro Play, DirecTV GO and Cablevisión Flow.

In turn, as usual, you will be able to follow it minute by minute on the website of TyCSports.comas well as the service offered by the ATP called Tennis TV.







Nadal vs. Norrie, for the Acapulco Open final: country-by-country schedule



Argentina: 00.00



Chile: 00.00

Uruguay: 00.00

Paraguay: 00.00

Brazil: 00.00

Venezuela: 23.00

Bolivia: 23.00

Colombia: 22.00

Ecuador: 22.00

Peru: 22.00

The history of Rafael Nadal vs. cameron norrie

Nadal won 3 matches

Norrie has no wins yet

Last showdown: Nadal defeated Norrie by triple 6-3in the third round of Roland Garros 2021.







Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Tennis news and more!

It may interest you



