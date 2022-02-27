How to know if your cell phone was hacked

lose the cell phone it is quite a tragedy. Think of all the information you store on the most personal device you carry around. Contacts, photos, apps, data… Much of your life is hidden in your smartphone. The cyber criminals They know this and are always looking for new methods to gain access to the system and steal from you. That is why this time we are going to give you 6 points to know if your telephone it may have been hacked.

A common mistake that many people make is to believe that cell phones do not require a system security digital but, even if you have one, the reality is that many of the problems arise from bad practices such as downloading apps outside the official stores or not creating strong passwords.



Image: Pixabay

Since the criminals computer scientists always try to be one step ahead to break the barriers of protectionit is better to know the signs that indicate that something is more with our device.

This is how you can identify a hacked Android phone

Android It is the operating system present in most of the cell phones of the world. There are many brands that work with Google software, which makes it even more attractive for users. cyber criminals.

According to the company cyber security Kaspersky among the most common signs that a phone has been hacked is it so:

the battery of your telephone it downloads quickly. The reason is that the malware and rogue apps tend to consume a lot of power.

You cell phone it has become very slow. The malware It not only consumes the energy but also the resources of your device, which affects its performance, sometimes not only slowing it down, but also causing crashes, crashes, and unexpected restarts.

You notice strange activity in online accounts. When a hacker enter your phone will try to steal access to your valuable accounts, in that sense you could receive alerts of access attempts or unrecognized activity in your social networks and email.

You notice unknown calls or text messages in your logs. The hackers they may be tapping your phone with a trojan SMS. In addition, they could impersonate you to steal personal information from your loved ones. Be vigilant as either method leaves traces behind, for example outgoing messages.



Image: Pixabay

Another sign, warns McAfee, is that your phone gets hot, as we already mentioned, the malicious program may be running in the background, making the battery work harder and, therefore, the device feels hotter.

Also look for a suspicious configuration change or strange activity such as starting to see pop-ups from spam.

Also read: Screenshots, a privacy risk in WhatsApp

Codes to find out if a cell phone was hacked

Given the relevance of the problem, which is also increasing, the Spanish National Police published on its Twitter account some codes that can be used to be protected.

*#62#. With this code you will be able to know if the calls, messages and other data are being redirected to another number. The numbers you will see on the screen must match and correspond to your operator.

*#twenty-one#. As it is not always possible to know if the number actually belongs to our operator, with this code, you will see written on the screen if the data, calls and messages have been forwarded.

##002#. In case you discover that something is wrong, you should “call” this number to deactivate call forwarding and redirections. cyber criminals have been able to do with you cell phone.

What to do if your cell phone is hacked?

In case you identify any of the above signs, Kaspersky recommends:

First, you have to remove any malware that has infiltrated your device. You can download some system from security trustworthy and scan the phone for viruses. If that doesn’t work and you’re convinced something is wrong, back up, and restore your cell phone to factory specifications.

Once you’ve removed the virus you can start protecting your accounts. Update the passwords of all your networks and apps installed on the smartphone compromised, such as online banking, email and social networks. Remember not to use easy-to-guess passwords like your birthday or strings like “0000” or “1234.”



Image: Pixabay

Don’t forget to install a antivirus mobile to prevent the installation of any type of malware. Also, turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections when not in use, they can be the gateway for hackers.

And to stay protected, don’t download suspicious or disreputable apps, if you’re not sure, check out other users’ reviews. Also do not make unauthorized modifications to your phone as you will increase the risk of what you hack unknowingly losing patches of security

Another tip is to keep all your apps up to date, delete your internet history frequently, and enable a lost device tracking service.

Also read: Why you should disable 5G on an Android cell phone

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta