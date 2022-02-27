Pete Davidson became one of the biggest names in pop culture, least of all saturday night live and more for his relationships with some of the most prominent women in the world. While Davidson made headlines in late 2021 for her romance with Kim Kardashian, one of her first significant celebrity relationships was with singer Ariana Grande. Although her love story ultimately lasted no more than a few months, the public attention she gained from it made it unforgettable. Exactly how long did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson date?

How long were Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson together?

Pete Davidson (center) and Ariana Grande (right) attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

When Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson became Instagram official in May 2018, most recognized the latter for his work as a supporting actor in the sketch comedy series. Grande, who started acting as a teenager before breaking out into music, seemed like an unlikely match for Davidson. But the two fell strongly in love with each other.

Davidson and Grande moved fast and got engaged just weeks after going public with their romance. Throughout the summer of 2018, the couple frequently commented on each other’s social media posts and shared sweet snapshots of intimate moments. They openly discussed their engagement, talking about how excited they were for their wedding.

But in mid-October, things changed. After about five months, Davidson and Grande ended their engagement and ended their relationship. She then released her breakout album, thanks, next.

Grande and Davidson dealt with their split in different ways

Neither Davidson nor Grande specified what caused them to end their romance. Some speculate that Davidson’s use of Grande’s name on her stand-up sets caused some friction between the pair. Whatever it was that led them to end their engagement, they have handled it both publicly and personally. Davidson addressed the breakup in SNL and in his special standup.

Grande also spoke about Davidson when asked. In a 2019 interview, she opened up about dating the comedian, calling her relationship “an incredible distraction.” “He was flippant and funny and crazy and very unrealistic, and I loved him and didn’t know him,” Grande told Vogue.

Even members of Grande’s family continue to support Davidson in the press. His brother Frankie Grande defended Davidson in 2022. As reported by TMZ, she shut down a rumor instigated by Kanye West that Davidson sent Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, intimate photos of Grande.

The other relationships of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

After his breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson dated several celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. However, when he started dating Kim Kardashian in late 2021, the media went wild. While many are diligently following the couple, Davidson and Kardashian are keeping their mouths shut about their relationship. They let the photos do the talking.

Kanye West, Kardashian’s estranged husband, criticized Davidson on social media. He even insulted him in a song. Regardless, the paparazzi capture Davidson and West out on the town, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

As for Grande, she found true love after splitting from Davidson. Earlier in 2021, Grande made headlines when she revealed that she had married her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in a top-secret ceremony attended by close family and friends. To date, Grande and Gomez remain happily married and prioritize keeping their marriage out of the spotlight.

