Horizon Forbidden West | Michelle Jenner | Aloy | “I would have loved to have had a female role model when I was little” | Playstation | SONY | Gaming | TECHNOLOGY

Although it is becoming common to find triple A video games starring women, the truth is that this has not always been the case. Horizon Forbidden West opens this Friday, the second installment of the saga starring Aloy, a warrior from the Nora tribe who faces machines with animal forms in a world somewhere between archaic and post-apocalyptic, voiced by actress Michelle Jenner.

“I have played since I was little and the references that I had were not the ones that exist now. I would have loved to have had an Aloy when she was younger”said Michelle Jenner, Aloy’s dubber in the Spanish version of the game, in an interview with Europa Press.

Jenner, in addition to being a regular face in film and television, is also one of the most recognized dubbing voices in Spain, thanks to roles such as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, with a career that began as a child with just six years. At that time, the 1990s, video game protagonists were almost all men and the few women tended to be sexualized.

In the saga from PlayStation Studios developer Guerrilla Games, Aloy is a strong and independent warrior who has to hunt huge machines and solve mysteries. “You don’t always get roles and characters like that and I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Jenner, who values ​​the character she plays as “an icon” and “wonderful”.

Now, she embarks for the second time on the mission of giving the voice to Aloy in the new installment Horizon Forbidden West, after having already played this character in her debut, Horizon Zero Dawn, released in 2017. “As Aloy I had not done any character until now. He is very special, and so is the world he lives in.”has valued.

The actress, more common in other fields such as cinema and animation, now reaches a different sector such as video games, which also has its particularities and different ways of working behind the microphones.

“Normally when you are with the video game you don’t just work with the image, and most of the time you work watching the audio wave. It’s a bit strange, because you have to fit your voice and a lot of times you’re not seeing what’s going on.”described Aloy’s voice in Spanish.

Jenner has highlighted the greater importance of using the imagination to understand the context of the situation and the character in video game dubbing. Nonetheless, she feels that she had the information she needed to get the job done at all times.

The return of the voice of Hermione Granger to a video game in Horizon Forbidden West is one more case within the growing presence of actors and celebrities in the dubbing of games, and that in other cases they have not been well received among the players. Clara Lago recently voiced Cleopatra in Assassin’s Creed Origins, while comedian Dani Mateo lent himself to the dubbing of Knowledge is Power, the PlayStation PlayLink quiz.

“What always has to prevail is respect for the product and the viewer, and that whoever decides looks for an option that is the best to maintain quality and give the viewer the best possible product”Jenner has commented on this aspect, noting that her reception in the role of Aloy among the ‘gamer’ community since Horizon Zero Dawn has been “very good”.

“THE VIDEO GAME IS CULTURE”

The attraction of talent from other disciplines to the video game sector can be seen as another symptom of its growth. Not surprisingly, the video game industry billed 1,747 million euros in Spain in 2020, more than any other form of entertainment, according to data from the 2020 AEVI Yearbook.

In this context, there are many who are increasingly inclined to identify the video game as culture, something Jenner agrees with: “For me, the video game is also culture, it is something that also makes you feel, that tells you a story and that it makes you live an experience and think”.

In cinema and television, the choice between dubbing or the original version with subtitles is usually precisely one of the points of disagreement among those who debate the way to consume culture in foreign languages. The case of video games, whose original version tends to be in English, is no exception.

Some video game studios have clearly positioned themselves in this debate, as is the case of Rockstar Games, developer of the popular Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption sagas, which does not allow the dubbing of its titles into other languages. However, the most common nowadays is that the player can choose the language that he prefers.

“I am a dubbing actress and many times I see films in the original version and others dubbed”has acknowledged Jenner, who has also clearly positioned herself in this debate: “I think the beauty is that the player can choose and have the option they prefer”.

