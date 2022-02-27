Healthy Eating: What Ayurveda Says About Eating Bathua Or Goose Foot

Winters are synonymous with festivities and revelry, and no occasion is complete without a plethora of delicious seasonal food. Keep in mind that your taste buds need a break from the indulgence. Consider eating winter greens like spinach, mustard greens, radish greens, etc. to make the most of this season.

Ayurvedic expert Dr. Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to share the benefits of a popular winter green. Bathua, also known as chenopodium album, lamb’s quarters, melde, goosefoot, and fat-hen, is a powerhouse of Ayurvedic health benefits.

“Bathua, also known as pigweed, is a highly nutritious winter vegetable that has multiple health benefits. Methi, palak, sarson ka saag and bathua flood the vegetable market and help you make your food plates more ecological. Of these, there is no denying that bathua is lesser known and often ignored despite being super nutritious. [sic]”, the Ayurvedic expert captioned the post.

Although bathua is widely grown and consumed in North India as a food crop, it also grows as a weed. Cheap and rich in micronutrients such as “iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A, C and B6, Bathua is an incredibly nutritious winter food”.

Bathua also functions as a ‘rakta shodhak‘ or blood purifier and ‘Yakrit Utejak‘ or liver activator, according to Dr. Kohli. It also helps curb “winter toxins.”

According to her, bathua is best consumed in “the form of raita, parantha, sabzi or even raw”. “Ayurveda also recommends its topical application to the site of pain.”

In Ayurveda, bathua is considered “sattvic aahar“, which means “it is one of the most nutritious and essential foods”.

“It contains great shothahar (anti-inflammatory) and vedana shamak (properties to relieve pain), considered the best of seasonal joint pain”.

