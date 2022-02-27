He confirmed that he will “never” leave Chivas after a trolling attempt

Regardless of the operation and actuation of the Chivas on the MX League, Amaury Vergara made it clear that he does not plan to step aside from the rojiblanco club, and he made it known through his Twitter account.

At the time the news broke that the Russian Roman Abramovichowner of Chelseawas leaving his post, a social media user asked the owner of the Guadalajara that he also leave the institution, to which the owner responded with a forceful response.

“Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has just resigned as manager of Chelsea, when will you @Amauryvz?” posted a user on Twitter.

Amaury He immediately made known his answer: “Never“.

Through a statement from the Chelseathe owner Roman Abramovich reported that he is leaving the club’s administration for an indefinite period of time, due to links he has with Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia.

On Mexicothe hobby of Chivas He has shown his dissatisfaction with the results that the team accumulates from previous tournaments, losing prominence in Mexican football.

Currently the rojiblancos they are located in the tenth position of the general table with seven points; two wins, one draw and three losses.

The last time the Guadalajara was crowned champion in MX League it was in the Closing Tournament 2017.

