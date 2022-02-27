HBO Max gives ‘Julia’ an official release date

HBO Max is sweeping 2022 with original content that draws viewers in. The streaming platform ended 2021 with the launch of And just like that… and will close the first quarter with the premiere of Julia, a drama based on the life of famous TV chef, Julia Child. The series, which has been in development since 2020, officially has a release date, and we’re learning more and more about the project ahead of its March 2022 premiere.

When will ‘Julia’ premiere on HBO Max?

HBO Max has remained fairly secretive about Julia, but fans who have been eagerly awaiting the final news have a release date. On February 15, HBO Max announced that the series will premiere on March 31. The first season will include eight episodes.

