HBO Max gives ‘Julia’ an official release date

HBO Max is sweeping 2022 with original content that draws viewers in. The streaming platform ended 2021 with the launch of And just like that… and will close the first quarter with the premiere of Julia, a drama based on the life of famous TV chef, Julia Child. The series, which has been in development since 2020, officially has a release date, and we’re learning more and more about the project ahead of its March 2022 premiere.

When will ‘Julia’ premiere on HBO Max?

HBO Max has remained fairly secretive about Julia, but fans who have been eagerly awaiting the final news have a release date. On February 15, HBO Max announced that the series will premiere on March 31. The first season will include eight episodes.

Fran Kranz and Sarah Lancashire in ‘Julia’ | Seacia Pavao/HBO Max

HBO Max has chosen to move away from the binge phenomenon. Instead of releasing an entire season in one go, the platform prefers a weekly release schedule, just like traditional television. The strategy not only helps keep content in the public eye for longer, it allows a series to continue to build buzz as it progresses.

Several stars have been selected to join the production.

Meryl Streep played Julia Child in the 2009 big screen hit, Julia and Julia, but another actor will take a crack at the HBO Max character. Sarah Lancashire will take on the lead role. Lancashire is most famous for her role in happy valleya British crime drama.

Fiona Glascott and David Hyde Pierce in ‘Julia’ | Seacia Pavao/HBO Max

Tom Hollander was initially going to play Paul Child, Julia’s husband. David Hyde Pierce replaced Hollander in 2020. Pierce is best known for playing Dr. Niles Crane in Fraser for 11 seasons. According to Deadline, Hollander left the project when the Coronavirus (COVID-19) production and travel restrictions delayed the project. Hollander is based in the UK.

Other Fraser the alum will join Pierce. Bebe Neuwirth will play Avis DeVoto, Julia’s pen pal. Avis played a pivotal role in the publication of Julia Child’s first cookbook. Neuwirth spent years playing Dr. Lilith Sternin in both Health and Fraser. Fiona Glascott and Lindsey Broad have also joined the project.

What part of Julia Child’s life will ‘Julia’ cover?

Julia Child’s life can be divided into several interesting chapters. Before the marriage, the famous chef worked for the US government in the Office of Strategic Services. She helped develop a shark repellant and she may or may not have been a spy, depending on who you ask.

Julia child | Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

After marriage, she moved to France and learned to cook at Le Cordon Bleu. Once again in America, she became the TV personality that fans continued to fall in love with years after her death. The series, unfortunately, cannot cover everything.

The drama will focus on Julia Child’s time on television and the development of her television show. According to Deadline, the show will also explore the dynamic between Julia and Paul Child. The couple’s loving marriage has fascinated millions for decades.

