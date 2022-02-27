Fortnite does not open or does not work? 7 ways to correct problems | answers

fortnite is a videogame developed by the company Epic Games that was launched in 2017 and is famous for its mode of battle royale. In a few years, this online game has gained millions of followers around the world. But sometimes it happens that fortnite not working or has faults. Therefore, we show you how to fix it, just as we explained on how to fix Netflix errors.

For a person, if their account does not open or the platform does not load, it can be frustrating, especially if they are in the middle of a game. However, remember that they can be solved with some tricks.

Why is Fortnite not working?

There are several reasons why fortnite not loading or it doesn’t work. Among the most frequent causes is a poor internet connection or failures in your own device. It is also likely that the video game requires an update.

Also, it may turn out that the game itself has crashed. In this case, you will have to wait for the server to respond again, as it is the responsibility of Epic Game itself.

What to do if Fortnite does not work?

If you have problems with Fortnite and you don’t know what to do, here are the simplest solutions step by step so you can enjoy Fortnite without any difficulty.

restart fortnite

Restarting this online game is a simple and quick way to fix platform errors. You just have to do the following:

End the Fortnite session, whether you are on a PC, laptop, mobile phone, among others.

Turn off the device and wait for 30 seconds. Then I turn it back on.

After this, you just have to enter again and enjoy Fortnite.

Update video card drivers

Outdated drivers on your computer can also cause Fortnite not to open. If you want to verify that this system is up to date, you can do it in two ways:

Manual driver update: this process occurs through the download of the latest version of the drivers. What you should do is install it on your computer. Keep in mind that this requires programming knowledge, so you could also use a specialist.

Automatic drivers update: another alternative is to do it with the Drive Easy platform. It is a support that recognizes the system and finds a suitable controller so that the video game can work optimally.

Reinstall Fortnite

Another option is to reinstall Fortnite. For this, the first thing you should do is uninstall it from your device. Then re-download the game online by following these steps:

Enter the Fortnite page here.

Then click on the download option.

Once the Fortnite installer is on your computer, you will need to register as a user at Epic Games to continue downloading.

Choose the Fortnite destination folder and click install.

You will have to wait a few minutes for the installation to complete. Remember that after this process the download of the latest updates will start.

After this, the operating system will show you an option on whether you want to give the program permission to make changes to your device. You will have to click authorize.

Finally, the Fortnite window will appear on the screen.

Verify Fortnite game files

Verifying Fortnite files is also helpful in fixing online game crashes.

Sign out of Fortnite.

Access the Epic Games launcher.

Choose the library option.

Press the three dots next to Fortnite.

Then click verify.

After this, you will only have to log in again once the verification is finished.

Modify Fornite graphics definition to low level

Fornite also crashes when graphics settings are set too high. In this case, you must lower the level manually.

Identify the folder where the game is located and click on settings. Then select video settings.

After this, change the screen resolution to medium. It also makes changes to the quality, so that it has a low or medium level. The viewing distance must also be medium or far, as well as the textures and effects.

Finally, restart your device and enter Fortnite to check if the problem is fixed.

Check all Fortnite installations

According to the official Epic Game portal, another alternative is to check the Battle Royale and Save the World boxes in your installation options.

Enter the Epic Games launcher.

Select the three dots next to Fortnite.

Choose options.

Check the Battle Royale and Save the World boxes.

Click apply.

Access Fortnite.

Disable background apps

Sometimes background apps cause issues and slow performance when you’re using Fortnite. Therefore, you have to disable all these apps so that you have an optimal experience with the video game.

How to report a problem in Fortnite?

If you want to report a bug in Fortnite, just follow these steps:

Enter the game menu.

Choose the complaint or comments option.

Click report a bug.

Choose the category of bug you want to report.

If you want, take a screenshot of the error.

Select accept and then confirm.

What is Fortnite and how does it work?

Fortnite is a shooting video game that works in the third person. It has two game modes, called Save the world or Battle royale. The first is an open world in which a user can play alone or online with friends. They only have to fight against many enemies called Husks. Each user can be in a team with three members, accompanied by bots or alone.

On the other hand the battle royale is an option in which the player must complete missions and face other people, while trying to be the last survivor. This modality has generated a lot of sensation among people who enjoy this type of video game.