Fortnite Crew March: get an exclusive and adorable skin for the Battle Royale

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We’re just a few days away from the start of March, which means Fortnite Crew members will soon receive more exclusive rewards with their subscription. Epic Games has already revealed the content that it will offer next month: the adorable Tracy Trabas skin.

The outfit will arrive in Battle Royale with various accessories and the rest of the regular Fortnite Crew rewards. In addition, the start of Season 2 of Chapter 3 is approaching, so the service will also offer direct access to the next Battle Pass that is not yet available. has been revealed.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

What rewards will Fortnite Crew offer in March?

March’s content pack stars Tracy Trabas, who will win over players with her adorable skin that represents “the dark side of love.” The skin will be available to subscribers alongside the Cute Skull backpack, Heartsplitter pickaxe, and Tracy’s Arsenal Paper.

Tracy Trabas will also have a secondary style where she will wear a purple and black suit. The character will be available to Fortnite Crew users starting February 28, at 6:00 PM Mexico City time.

Additionally, players will receive access to the Battle Pass for the current season. Another good news is that active subscribers during the debut of Chapter 3 Season 2 will also have access to the next pass full of rewards.

In case you already have the current Battle Pass, then you will receive 950 V-Bucks in your accounts. Lastly, the March pack will reward you with 1,000 coins. Below you can see an image of the content of Tracy Trabas:

New content for Fortnite Crew

Tracy Trouble sets her heart on the Island and joins the Fortnite Crew on March 1 👑https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/AmlLIIQcKm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 25, 2022

You can still get the February Fortnite Crew pack

You still have a few days left to get Sequel, a character that Fortnite Crew offers during February. It is an ideal skin for Battle Royale celebrations, as it includes the Mortuary Wave backpack, which reacts with rhythm when using a gesture.

You can also show off your style with the Party Grave Pickaxe, Dread Glitter Paper, and a secondary style with a gold design. This package will disappear from Fortnite Crew on the afternoon of January 28.

In case you missed it: Fortnite will have a new series of comics that every Marvel fan will love

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related Video: Fortnite: how did it become the paradise for crossovers?