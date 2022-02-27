F1 2022: Pietro Fittipaldi could take Nikita Mazepin’s place at Haas

LUncertainty surrounds the Haas squire, where They still don’t know if Nikita Mazepin will continue to drive, already having Pietro Fittipaldi in mind as his likely replacement for the 2022 season of Formula 1.

On Hass uncertainty has set in. Everything comes from the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The American team has a problem. Its main sponsor is Uralkali, which has behind it Dmitry Mazepinfather of Nikita.

In Barcelona we have already seen how the squad led by Guenther Steiner. They have changed the decoration of the car. The Uralkali logos disappeared, as did the colors of the Russian flag. The car was completely white.

Be that as it may, Mazepin is a paid pilot. Due to the war crisis triggered by Vladimir Putinat Haas they are considering dispensing with this sponsor and are also contemplating the possibility of Nikita leaving, who joined the worst team on the grid in 2021. Since that year he has been a partner of Mike Schumacherwith whom he has had many frictions.

In the event that Mazepin does not continue, at Haas they have already thought about who his replacement will be. “If Nikita can’t drive, for one reason or another, the first call will go to Pietro (Fittipaldi). Obviously, he’s been with us for a few years and we’ll see what we can do after that,” Steiner told ‘Speed ​​City Broadcasting’.

Fittipaldi is the reserve driver right now from Haas and it’s a logical and easy choice. “Pietro has always been with us in recent years. Since the arrival of the pandemic, we have needed a reserve driver due to the threat of the coronavirus. He has been in the garage at all times, he knows the team and also the car. In case you have to jump in the car overnight, I don’t think there’s anyone better than him right now.“, the head of the American squire has added.

“I focus on what I can control”

Meanwhile, Mazepin tries to focus on piloting, waiting for what might happen. “It is a difficult time and I have no control over what is said or what is done. I am choosing to focus on what I can control, working hard and doing my best for Haas“, he pointed out. For his part, Steiner did not close any doors. “This situation is yet to be resolved. Not everything depends on us about what is happening. There are governments involved and I have no power over them and I think we should also look at the situation, how the conflict develops in Ukraine“, it is finished.

Photo: @pifitti

