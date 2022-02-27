Edge will reveal his plans for WrestleMania this Monday on WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an appearance on WWE Raw last Monday for the first time since the Royal Rumble to cut a promo about his plans for WrestleMania 38. The Rated-R Superstar dropped several references including Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles.the latter being the most rumored name, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

► Edge’s rival for WrestleMania 38 could be revealed this Monday on WWE Raw

A few hours ago, WWE announced on its YouTube channel a segment involving Hall of Famer Edge for Monday Night Raw, where he will provide the WWE Universe with more details regarding his plans for WrestleMania 38. Here is the official announcement:

“Edge is looking for his next moment at WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand last Monday to remind the WWE Universe of his epic history on the grandest stage of them all and that the greatest two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named without the Hall of Fame. WWE Fame on your poster. The eleven-time WWE Champion sat in the middle of the ring and threw down the gauntlet to the entire locker room, looking for someone to step up and prove himself. Will someone rise to the occasion and accept Edge’s challenge in the showcase of the immortals?

We will have to see what will happen with the member of the WWE Hall of Fame, where we could meet his possible rival for WrestleMania 38 this Monday. In the same program also A fight for the United States Championship between Damian Priest and Finn Bálor is planned.