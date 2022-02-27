Director Shawn Levy Explained What’s Up with the Real Steel TV Series on Disney+

Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman), Max Kenton (Dakota Goyo), Bailey Tallet (Evangeline Lilly) and Atom in Real Steel (2011). Image: amblin.com

Robot fights in the world of PAPER HEROES!. In mid-January, it was reported that the streaming service Disney+ was developing a television series based on Real Steel (Gigantes de Acero, 2011), the film co-produced and directed by Shawn Levy (Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, The Internship, Night at the Museum, Free Guy, The Adam Project), starring Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton, a retired boxer who trains a robot named Atom with his son Max (Dakota Goyo) in a future where machines They have replaced human beings in the ring.

Steel is a short story written by Richard Matheson (1926-2013), originally published in The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction (May 1956), previously adapted in the episode Steel (broadcast date: October 4, 1963) of the The Twilight Zone series (The Twilight Zone, 1959-1964).

Also featured were Evangeline Lilly as Bailey Tallet, Anthony Mackie as Finn, Olga Fonda as Farra Lemkova, Karl Yune as Tak Mashido, Kevin Durand as Ricky, Hope Davis as Debra, James Rebhorn (1948-2013) as Marvin, and Gregory Sims as Bill Panner. . With an estimated budget of $110 million, it grossed $299,268,508 worldwide (https://www.boxofficemojo.com/title/tt0433035/?ref_=bo_rl_ti).

In August 2021, Levy told ComicBook.com (https://screenrant.com/real-steel-2-hugh-jackman-ryan-reynolds-reunion/) that he wanted to reunite Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for a sequel.

In a recent interview for Collider.com’s Steve Weintraub (https://collider.com/real-steel-series-director-shawn-levy-comments-filming-update/), the director discussed reactions to the news of a Real Steel series: “We slowly got in touch with some agents and writers: ‘Hey, do you want to write a Real Steel series?’ The day that story broke, we moved into what we call the incoming call business, which is the business where you’re sitting in and your phone rings and it’s just incoming calls. And it’s agents one after another saying, ‘My writer is dying to write this. Can you meet with my writer? My writer has an idea.’ So, it changed the dynamic of finding a writer and a take. And it became so much easier because all of a sudden volunteers and ideas were flowing to us.”

And he explained what is happening with the project: “You cannot film this year. Now we’ve had several actual writer treatment meetings. We are fine-tuning the search and the ideas behind the shot. There are many different ways to go. It’s kind of daunting because a lot of those ways are valid and great. And which one is correct? I’ll go back to something I said in our interview with the Adam Project. I’m going to have to go with my gut on which one is right, because there is no objective arbiter of good and evil. I don’t think we’re going to do it, no. Because even once we pick our writer, we’re breaking up a room, we’re breaking up an entire season of television. So it’s more of a process. But we’re definitely making good progress now. And the way the news got out and took off has been a huge help to the writer search.”

Weintraub asked if he was surprised by the level of interest: “Yes. He was sitting in the mix for The Adam Project the day that story broke. I’m looking at the dozens and dozens of sites that picked up that story. A story about a possible show based on a movie from a decade ago. It got more traction than some stories dealing with new business or newer movies. It was just confirmation of what I’ve felt on Twitter specifically for years, which is that people have a love for Real Steel that is certainly long-lasting, but very personal to them. Very emotional for them. I was already excited about this possibility of developing that world through a series form for Disney+. But the way the story took off was the ultimate proof that “Oh wow. The love is still there. The interest is still there. Now I just have to tell the right story in the right way.”

Facebook: Jesus Garcia Rubio (https://www.facebook.com/jesus.garciarubio.96)

Director/co-producer Shawn Levy discussing a scene with Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton on the set of Real Steel (2011). Image: Greg Williams, DreamWorks Pictures

Spanish dubbed preview of Real Steel (2011).

Spanish subtitled preview of Real Steel (2011).

Share this post: