Da Roman Abramovich, Russian owner of Chelsea, a step aside | Video

Roman AbramovichRussian owner of Chelseastepped aside this Saturday and announced that leaves the administration of the London club in the hands of the trustees of the English team’s charitable foundation, a drastic decision after the start of the war conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2022

The Russian tycoon bought Chelsea in 2003. “During my nearly 20 years as owner of Chelsea, I have always guarded the team to be as successful as it is today, to build the future, with a positive role also for our community”, said Abramovich it’s a statement.

Statement from the club owner, Roman Abramovich. pic.twitter.com/EkYn6AVtn0 – Chelsea FC in Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) February 26, 2022

“I have always taken decisions in the best interest of the club. I remain committed to those values. that’s why today I am giving in trust to the Chelsea Charitable Foundation the administration and care of Chelsea FC“, Add.

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich leaves Chelsea after 20 years. He transfers the administration to those responsible for the Foundation but will continue to be the owner.

🗣 “I have made decisions with the best interest of the club at heart. I remain committed to these values.” pic.twitter.com/z96j8sUrBL – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) February 26, 2022

Abramovich was even pointed out by the British government as one of the possible punished with the sanctions planned for Russia. for now, the well-known Russian tycoon separates from the club, without giving more information than this brief note on the team’s website.

“I think currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, the players, the coaching staff and the fans“, he ends, while the picture of Thomas Tuchel lives the previous to its end of the League Cup this sunday against Liverpool.

(With information from Europe Press)