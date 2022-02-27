Cruz Azul presents three casualties for the duel against Santos

Cruz Azul will not be able to count on Alejandro Mayorga, Christian Tabó or Juan Escobar against Santos

Blue Cross This Saturday he closed his preparation to face Santos Laguna on Sunday night at the Azteca Stadium. The Celestes will look for a victory in this match that equals them on points with Pachuca and Tigres, teams that are in first place in Clausura 2022, subject to what Puebla does against Chivas. However, the bad news for the Celestes is that they have three confirmed casualties for this clash in Santa Úrsula.

The first absentee is the Uruguayan Christian Tabo who has not recovered from physical problems in the thigh. As reported by the club, the Charrúa presented the rupture of a cyst that has caused him a lot of pain and that will take him out of activity for a few days before being able to return to work with the rest of his teammates.

In addition, in training this Saturday, Alexander Mayorga He was not in the work of the celestial team due to physical problems and will miss the duel against the Laguneros. However, the good news for Blue Cross is that Adrián Aldrete is already back after overcoming a muscle injury and is an important option to occupy the position as left back.

The last absence that Juan Reynoso will have is that of the Paraguayan John Escobar, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards. The Guaraní received his fifth warning in the duel the previous day against Toluca and will have to rest a game, so the Peruvian coach will have to define who takes the place of the South American in defense of the cement team.

Blue Cross He comes to the duel against Santos after beating Forge in the Concacaf Champions League in the middle of the week and earning his ticket to the quarterfinals of the competition. The sky-blues live a moment of romance with their fans which they want to prolong and that is why they have put the tickets to 2×1 for the clash against Torreon

The Lagunero team will play its first game without Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, who was fired midweek after being eliminated by Montreal in the Concacaf Champions League.