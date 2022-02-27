Cholo Simeone on Héctor Herrera’s playing time: ‘We were unfair’

The Mexican Hector Herrera He has three consecutive games as a starter with the Atletico Madridand has shown the great soccer level he has, leaving great performances on the field, which have allowed to see Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone that I was wrong to leave him on the bench for so long.

The boss himself Athletic expressed that it has been unfair with H H, Well, he didn’t give him the playing time he deserved, even though he also National Selected I trained 100 percent.

“Impressive (what he has done Hector) said ‘Why didn’t I play blacksmith?’ and he always kept training in the same way, we were unfair with the training sessions he did with the few minutes he played, but decisions have to be made. Last year he played a lot, until he got injured against Real Madridbut he is calm and he is giving us something important on the pitch”, explained the coach.

Lastly, the cholos made reference that the good level that crosses Hector and other players make the competition between the team better, because H H He has played three games in a row for 90 minutes.

“The fatigue is mental, when you come from a great game like they did, you had to work well the previous days, we made the changes to refresh the team, there were many guys who had had a bad time, Herrera, Vrsaljko, they need to demonstrate, they make us compete with each other as a team and that favors the group”, he concluded. Simeone.

