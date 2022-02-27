Chivas ‘threatens’ to emulate America and publish letter to have fair arbitrations

Chivas complained about arbitration in the duel against Puebla and posted a message on social networks against the work of Fernando Hernández

The Chivas They made clear their annoyance with him. arbitration in this Saturday night’s game against Puebla. Through social networks. the rojiblanco team admitted defeat and said that they will analyze sports, but made it clear that they were not happy with the actions of Fernando Hernandezcenter judge. The rojiblanco team ‘threatened’ to publish a letterjust as the America.

“Yes, we lost. Sports will be analyzed. Now, in strictly refereeing matters… DO WE ALSO HAVE TO GET A LETTER WHY DO THEY REQUEST US JUST? (sic)”, they wrote in their account Twitter.

In addition, they accompanied the tweet with the opinion of Felipe Ramos Rizo, former referee and analyst of ESPNwhere he stated that Hernández should have annulled Puebla’s second goal, since it was preceded by a foul in midfield.

“Second day in a row that affects Chivas, Vs Leon did not sanction a penalty on Saldivar, which Brizio recognized in his video. And now Puebla’s second goal is preceded by a clear foul that was not sanctioned,” Ramos Rizo wrote in his account from Twitter.

Yes, we lost. Sports will be analyzed. Now, in strictly refereeing issues… DO WE ALSO HAVE TO DRAW A CARD SO THAT THEY ARE FAIRLY ASKED? pic.twitter.com/Y8l3WwysSg – CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 27, 2022

Chivas made reference to a letter who published America on their social networks after the first commitments of Clausura 2022, particularly after the game against Santos, when there were various arbitration errors and Álvaro Fidalgo also came out with a blow to the face that deserved some stitches.

Similarly, they added the opinion of former whistleblower Marco Rodríguez, who shared the same opinion as Ramos Rizo, since he also criticized the performance of Fernando Hernandezwho was widely pointed out by Atletico followers on social networks.

“#ChiquiVAR Fernando Hernandez decides not to score a penalty on Mier. An infraction should be signaled for holding your opponent. #Chivas must be angry,” Rodríguez posted on his social network.

Fernando Hernandez He was the subject of controversy due to his decisions, because in the game he lost time in some situations while he reviewed the VAR, he expelled Alexis Vega for complaints, he admonished Gilberto Sepúlveda and Raúl Gudiño also for complaints, while he did the same with Cristian ‘Chicote ‘ Calderón after faking a penalty.

Meanwhile, the players of Chivas They claimed a penalty at the end after a foul on Hiram Mier, which he did not go to review. Said play could have led to a draw, but Hernández did not correct anything with the VAR.

Thus, Chivas referred to the letter America published after the victory against Santos on matchday 5, when Luis Enrique Santander was criticized for his performance. On that occasion, Santiago Baños, sports president of the club, was the one who launched the letter of the Eagles with the complaints they had about the arbitration work.