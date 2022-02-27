Chivas Puebla Clausura 2022: Goals, Summary and Videos

Bipolar. Chivas had a great first half, took a two-goal lead, but in the second everything went wrong and Puebla ended up winning 2-3, with controversy arbitral included.

At 26′, Michael Ponce He went on the attack, he was confident, he outlined and took a powerful shot with his left leg, putting the ball in the upper right corner of the goal, leaving no chance for Anthony Silva.

In the 40′, Robert Alvarado he put the accelerator, reached the bottom line and put a diagonal so that Alexis Vega scored the second goal of the night and the fourth in his individual account, which places him as one of the best network breakers in the Closure 2022.

Everything seemed to indicate that Guadalajara would take away the undefeated Puebla, which recovered the general leadership of the MX League.

Nicholas Larcamon encouraged his coaches at halftime and the team of the Angelopolis It looked much better in the second half.

At 48′, louis olives missed the mark, left Fernando Aristeguieta only facing the goal and shot Raul Gudino. The referee waited for the play to be reviewed in the courtroom. VAR to validate the goal, to rule out an advanced position.

In minute 67, Jordi Cortizo scored the equalizer, but the local players strongly complained about the whistler because they considered that there had been a foul on Christian Calderon.

Fernando Hernandez he did not allow them to disrespect him and his hand did not shake when he took the red card from Alexis Vega.

In the final stretch of the match, Lucas May he put the ball into the box and William Martinez put the final 2-3 on the scoreboard.

