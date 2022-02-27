Chivas announces a decimated call to face Puebla

Guadalajara will have to deal with five absences to receive the Strip next Saturday

The game hasn’t started yet Chivas is already having complications. Guadalajara announced its list of eligible players to face Puebla at 7:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium, where four absences initially appeared, although one more absence was announced this Saturday.

Through a statement, the club notified that for the clash against La Franja this weekend the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño will not have Jesús Sánchez or Ronaldo Cisnerosbecause they received permission to attend to personal matters, confirming hours later that they are going through complicated family moments.

As if that were not enough, C.Carlos Cisneros has not yet recovered from the muscle injury he suffered against Tigres despite the fact that the medical diagnosis indicated that he would be considered for this weekend’s clash against the sweet potato squad. The fourth absence is about Jesús Molina who suffered a torn ligament.

During this Saturday it was announced that there would be a new change in the call because Ángel Zaldívar suffered a muscle ailment that will marginalize him from the match against Puebla, so Sebastián Martínez del Tapatío will take his place among the 21 chosen by Michel Leaño.

What are the novelties in the call?

Marcelo Michel Leaño decided to give a vote of confidence to the right-wing academy player Miguel Gómez to appear on the bench if necessary, in addition to the returns of Paolo Yrizar were announced and César Huerta, who was not taken into account for the trip to León but returned to training on Monday.

