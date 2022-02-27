Carlos Vela scores a hat-trick in the first LAFC game of the season

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 26.02.2022 16:25:42





The 2022 season of the mls started this weekend and the LAFC received at home Colorado Rapidsa meeting in which Carlos Vela showed that he does not lose his relationship with the goal and made a hat trickwhich meant the victory 3-0.

The first goal of the Mexican fell to minute 29when he took advantage of a penalty to open the scoring after a handball inside the penalty area Lalas Abubakar.

Vela made the second at 35′ after an assist from Jose Cifuentes in a counterattack that the attacker finished with a low shot with the right.

The hat trick de Carlos arrived at minute 50 with a left footed shot from the right profile of the area, with another assist from Cifuentesyour best partner in the Banc of California Stadium this Saturday.

The 32-year-old player contract ends this summer with the Los Angeles team and is waiting for an offer to renew their link, while there are rumors that they put him back in Europe or Mexico.

“I have a contract for a few months, we have not reached an agreement. I live the present, I live the moment, I enjoy the moment. If we reach an agreement and we can go on for a long time, It would be incredible. The two parties will seek to be on the same path, otherwise they will seek another player and we will find another site, ”he said.