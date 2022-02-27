Caravans with great charm that will make you feel at home

Everything returns. The phrase that makes us accumulate kilos and kilos of clothes in the closets, waiting for the moment to recover a fashion that we do not want to part with. This mantra, however, not only affects our clothing, but also the way we listen to music, cult movies and, of course, our homes. The passion for retro is also affecting the caravanning industry, specifically the caravan segment and the resurgence of icons such as the Airstream.

A few days ago we celebrated love talking about alternatives for couples. In that article, we take the opportunity to review the most compact models, those that serve as a bunker for lovers. And now we are going to address some caravans that recover the essence of detail.

The design of caravans adapts to the interior design trends of each era

Like all products, of all existing industries, the design of caravans adapts to the interior design trends of each era, adapting its small spaces to the brightness, materials and textiles that are most popular at that time. It stands to reason, then, that we see clean, white, minimalist interiors with a touch of sophistication that reminds us of the light, airy lofts that are so on-trend today.

Wood has given way to lacquers, aluminum and cooler LED lights under the cabinets almost imperceptible to the eye. Today’s caravan models, like motorhomes, are larger and promise to meet all your needs with state-of-the-art equipment. You can travel with a house on wheels in which to have your large fridge, considerable inch TV, smartphone connectivity and a designer bathroom with hydromassage. But not everyone is looking for that, there are also users who want to go back to the original.

The beachy hippie

The decoration of this Beachy is very homey Hobby

Beachy’s Bedroom Hobby

Beachy, a cozy caravan Hobby

In a world full of artifices, it is necessary to return to the tradition and simplicity of warm tones blended with the exterior. With the Hobby Beachy you will have the feeling of living your way, with nothing more than necessary. The natural materials and fabrics with which the interior of this compact caravan is decorated will delight the most “hippies”. The small is not linked to the uncomfortable and, thanks to the modularity of the spaces, in this tiny cabin the moments of freedom and independence that you so desire will take place.

In the Beachy you will have to be organized, that’s for sure. Its interior space is transformed depending on the time of day, converting the lounge with side seats into a comfortable double bed. The same in the kitchen with sink, which has a fridge and portable table on which to install your stoves outside, taking advantage of its awning (optional). In addition, this small and curious caravan has enough compartments to place luggage in the dressing room and other objects on the shelves and textile-lined baskets for kitchen utensils.

La Mancelle Liberty

Kitchen-dining area of ​​the Mancelle Liberty 400 PC caravan

Mancelle Liberty 440 PC caravan bedroom

La Mancelle Liberty is a caravan inspired by nautical

The Mancelle Liberty is a more spacious caravan concept, with a clear stylistic focus on premium yachting. Its shapes are inspired by the yachts that sail our seas, with lengths from 4.80 meters to 5.70 meters depending on the finish and distribution chosen. As in the works that ride waves, this Liberty resorts to noble materials such as wood and light tones inside, but also outside.

Its wedge-shaped front end is not only an aesthetic resource, it also grants its owners a unique and extremely bright cabin. A caravan driver who, without a doubt, seeks the difference and uniqueness of versions such as the 490 SA, with a daring interior combination with the appearance of red as a decorative color on its front sofa. For color tastes but, in this case, the firm has opted for an exterior that pays tribute to the “peace and love” movement in excess, with flower stickers and striking tones everywhere. Of course, we have no complaints about its incredible avant-garde bathroom with separate shower and design typical of the best hotel rooms.

Airstream or return to the US

The Airstream is very equipped with all kinds of endowments

Airstream dining area

AThe irstream is easily identifiable by its rounded shape

The Airstream are the quintessential cinema caravans. Its metallic design has been present in many scenes on the big screen, making us dream of escapes to the desert. Some campsites use them as a claim for superior accommodation, as if it were an experience in itself, and it is not for less. They are available for private purchase and, beyond their time-identical exterior, the cabin is highly-appointed in impeccable taste.

The manufacturer has maintained the charm of the retro exterior concept, with rounded but industrial shapes with large windows that illuminate its luxurious interior made of noble wood and light fabrics. As if it were a classic, today you can get an Airstream like Tom Hanks. Of course, do not try it without more than 100,000 euros in your current account for models such as the Globetrotter 30 of 9.14 meters long. Fortunately, and as part of its premium justification, the customer can customize the cabin to their liking from a wide variety of materials and technological equipment, as well as sizes. They have even already shown their first 100% electric prototype, past and future in the same space.

