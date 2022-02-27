Canelo Álvarez’s plan to earn USD 160 million in seven months

Canelo Álvarez is going for a new economic record in his career, since he could earn more than 160 million dollars without sponsorships for his next three fights (Photo: EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman)

TO Saul Alvarez It was not enough for him to proclaim himself undisputed champion of the super middleweight for the first time in history, because after the announcement of Dmitry Bivol as the next rival for May 2022, the Mexican will try to assault the 175 pounds and also, start a short path towards the most lucrative bags of your career.

The agreement with Dmitry reached it through Marchroom Boxingdeveloper owned by Eddie Hearnwho would have seduced him to face the Russian fighter through an attractive economic proposal that not only involves combat against bivolbut would have assured him to close the year with an income close to $160 million in case you stay together.

weeks before Cinnamon Alvarez announced his fight against Bivol, the first to advance the situation with the negotiations was mike copper from ESPNwho once again came to light to anticipate that the man from Guadalajara expects to receive this stratospheric amount for three fights in 2022.

Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Álvarez will meet on May 7, 2022 (Photo: Instagram@bivol_d/@canelo)

While Cinnamon and his trainer Eddy Reynoso remain with Matchroom Boxing throughout the year, in December they could have invoiced $160 million for getting into the ring and without counting the sponsors, because the plan of Eddie Hearn It would be to agree to three fights with the Mexican that will multiply this payment.

In accordance with copperthe second fight you will have Alvarez It will be in September and it is already practically defined. Gennady Golovkin It will be the acclaimed rival of the Mexican and it will be a long-awaited rematch, so the sale of the fight is assured for promoters, television and the box office.

This was the first information advanced by the correspondent of ESPN; however, immediately after the match between Cinnamon and Bivolcame out to report that Reynoso and Álvarez’s plan is to secure a third fight with Matchroom Boxing to add a total of $160 million between the three

Canelo vs Golovkin will be Álvarez’s second fight in 2022 with Matchroom Boxing (Photos: Instagram@canelo // Infobae Archive)

This means that in just over half a year, the Mexican boxing star will exceed his annual earnings and set a new income record, the product of a successful partnership with Eddie Hearnwho works hand in hand with the platform DAZN in the transmission of sporting events.

With these agreements, Cinnamon Alvarez it would be much closer to paying off the contract it signed in 2018 with the same streaming platform DAZNwho had assured him $365 million in exchange for 11 fights in five years, but ended up canceling due to differences with his promoter Oscar de la hoya and Golden Boy Promotions.

In case of being able to sign his ambitious amount of $160 million In exchange for the three fights in this 2022, in the following three years he would have already exceeded the figure guaranteed in the historic contract he signed in 2018, as long as he maintains the average income per fight.

File photo of Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN



During 2021, it is estimated that the man from Guadalajara would have filled his pockets with an average higher than $35 million by combat, product of their fights against Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

If the figures of his previous fights are taken into account, the new economic requirement of Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez would be above average, as they would expect to earn around $53 million per fight during 2022.

This could be the most lucrative year in the professional career of the man from Guadalajara, because in no case are the sponsorships that each one gets into the ring counted, much less his income from the non-sports businesses that he has managed to build.

KEEP READING:

Who is Dmitry Bivol, the next rival of Canelo Álvarez

Óscar de la Hoya criticized Eddy Reynoso for neglecting the Canelo Team

Floyd Mayweather’s record that JC Chávez and Canelo could beat in the CDMX Zócalo