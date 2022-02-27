“Bridgerton” is back – Diario de Yucatán

MADRID (EFE).— The Bridgertons return to Netflix in March, a month full of outstanding series novelties, with stars such as Taika Waititi, Jamie Dornan, Toni Collette, Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino, Samuel L. Jackson, Óscar Isaac or Greeicy Rendón , who will dance reggaeton in “Ritmo Salvaje”.

The first season of “Bridgerton” is the most watched English-language series in Netflix history, with 625 million hours watched in its first 28 days. And the couple of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jea Page) became a favorite of the public.

The second season of this series that adapts Julia Quin’s bestsellers arrives on March 25. It will be centered on the Bridgerton brothers, especially Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). And although Daphne can be seen in the first images of this new installment, there is no trace of the Duke of Hastings.

marvel universe

There will also be that on March 30, to see “Moon Knight” the new series of the Marvel universe, with Óscar Isaac in the role of Marc Spector, an employee in a gift shop with multiple personality disorder: he is also Steven Grant and Jake Lockley.

Their multiple identities are drawn into a deadly war with the gods against the backdrop of ancient and modern Egypt. Along with Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy appear in a Disney + series.

The first three episodes of the 10-comedy “Our Flag Means Death,” inspired by the life of 18th-century pirate wannabe Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), arrive on HBO Max on Thursday, March 3. Three of these are directed by the Spaniard Nacho Vigalondo.

A series created by David Jenkins and executive produced by Taika Waititi, the fashionable name in action and superhero movies (he directed three of “Thor”, prepares one of “Star Wars” and the script of another of “Flash Gordon”) and who also stars in the project.

suspense

After the success of “Belfast”, Jamie Dornan completely changes register to get into the role of a man searching for his identity in “The Tourist”, a six-part miniseries that premieres on March 3 on HBO Max.

Dornan plays a Briton who finds himself in the bright red desert of the Australian outback, chased by a huge tanker trying to run him off the road. It is a story full of twists and turns in which the Irish actor is practically the only protagonist.

The universe of “The Boys”, one of the most successful and best-reviewed series on Amazon Prime Video, extends to animation, with a project that the platform premieres on March 4.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” consists of eight 12- to 14-minute episodes, each with its own animation style, that will reveal previously unseen stories from the “The Boys” universe. In its original version it will feature the voices of Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Seth Rogen, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater or Youn Yuh Jung.

Elsewhere, alien superhero Marvelous Man has kept Earth at peace for 40 years, but when a devastating secret plunges our world into chaos, it’s up to his violent lieutenant, Knight Hawk, and idealistic do-gooder The Speed ​​to stop the war. nuclear.

A dark satire of the superhero genre that mixes live action with various animation styles (traditional, clay and paper cut) and 8-bit video game sequences, created by Adi Shankar, and arrives on Netflix on March 1 .

Julia Child was a pioneer in cooking shows and in betting on French cuisine, which she taught Americans in “The French Chef”, which remained on the air for 10 years.

Her life was made into a movie in “Julie & Julia” (2009), with Meryl Streep in the role of Julia. Now it is the British Sarah Lancashire (star of series such as “Happy Valley”) who brings to life this housewife turned kitchen and television star in an HBO Max series that arrives on March 31.

Starzplay premieres on Thursday the 3rd “Shining Vale”, a comedy with Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, which pays homage to classic horror.

Pat and Terry Phelps (Courteney and Kinnear) invest their life savings and move from a small apartment in Brooklyn to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut, as a last resort to save their marriage from her infidelity. But the new house was the scene of a horrible crime and is full of surprises.

The 1980s were the decade of absolute domination by the Los Angeles Lakers, who won five championships. This 10-episode fiction that delves into the history of this team and that adapts the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s”, by Jeff Pearlman, is centered around that time.

The cast includes Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Sally Field as Jessie Buss. Starting Monday the 7th on HBO Max.

latin touch

The Colombian Sebastiá Yatra and the Spanish Mónica Maranillo (“La Voz Kids”) and Nia Correia (“Operación Triunfo”) lead the cast of a musical series that arrives on Netflix on the 11th and in which Asier Etxeandía, Rossy de Palma, Daniela Vega, Mariola Fuentes or Itziar Castro.

Created by Manolo Caro, it is an “antique fairy tale” with which the person in charge of “La casa de las flores” wants to make the spectators sing, dance and laugh.