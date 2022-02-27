Brazilian soccer player is forgotten by group that left Ukraine

The brazilian soccer players the Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo and their families who were in a hotel in Kyiv managed to leave the capital Ukraine on a train that will transport them to the border with Romaniaas announced this Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The group of almost 50 people was notified 40 minutes in advance to go to a nearby station and from there take a rented train to Chernivtsinear the border with Romania and where a Brazilian diplomatic mission that traveled from Bucharest will receive them.

The chancellor, Carlos France“activated the Working Group ‘Brazilians in Ukraine‘, a nucleus of support for nationals in that country and which will be in charge of coordinating emergency actions and implementing a contingency plan for safe and orderly withdrawal”, the Ministry quoted in a note.

The Minister Carlos França tivou ontem o “GT – Brasileiros na Ucrânia”, nucleus of support for the Brazilian nationals in Ukraine, in charge of coordinating emergency actions and implementing the contingency plan for the safe and orderly withdrawal of our compatriots. pic.twitter.com/UHChhLMmE0 — Itamaraty Brazil ???????? (@ItamaratyGovBr) February 26, 2022

However, the futsal player Matheus Ramireswho was part of the group, told the Globonews channel that after lunch he went to take a bath and when he returned the group had already left the place without notifying him.

We all want to go out, we are all Brazilians. Very good that they were able to do it, but I would never have left a Brazilian behind. In fact, when the club brought us to the hotel we put pressure on a Brazilian student to come to the ‘bunker’”, said the Skyup Kyiv player.

The action took place a few hours after the group of players and families broadcast a video on Instagram, the second in two days, in which they appealed for the help of the Government and international humanitarian to be escorted to the train station arranged by the Embassy of Brazil.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) also indicated, but without giving logistical details of the operation, that it has two KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft for a possible transport of its citizens and other South Americans who are in Ukraine, a country that was invaded by Russian military forces.

In fact, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry indicated that other Brazilians and South American citizens managed to cross the border with Romania and are already with the mission that traveled from Bucharest and awaits the group of athletes and their families.

With information from EFE