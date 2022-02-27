Banco de la República closed 2021 with profits of $632 billion

FILE PHOTO: General view of Colombia’s central bank (Banco de la Republica). REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez/File Photo

This Friday the Bank of the Republicled by Leonardo Villar, published its financial statements cut to 2021, obtained a profit of $632,000 million, $6.85 trillion less than in 2020.

The lowest result of 2021 compared to the previous year was due to the significant decrease in the yield of international reserves. With this, it was approved transfer to the National Government the sum of $556,000 million.

The variation compared to the figure seen during 2020 is 91.5% less, since in this year, the result of the bank’s exercise was $7.4 billion. This represents a deepening in the fall, because at the cut of November, the variation was 90.2% of what was seen in the same period of 2020.

In response to the request of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit these profits will be paid through the delivery of TES from the Bank’s monetary intervention portfolio valued at market prices, in accordance with what is stated in the Law 2159 of 2021 which empowers the Bank to make the payment of 2021 profits in cash or with public debt securities.

Said operation is consistent with the monetary management projected by the Bank.

In accordance with the legal framework, the remaining profits, Once the net investment in goods for cultural activity has been deducted and the statutory reserves appropriated, it will belong to the Nation.

Other concepts that meant a big drop were foreign exchange regulation operations. These meant revenues of $1.04 trillion in 2020, while last year revenues for this totaled $29.3 billion.

Both the General Auditor before the Bank and the external audit firm KPMG SAS issued an Audit Report with an unqualified opinion on them.

The Board of Directors of the Banco de la República did not make monetary policy decisionsthat is, it did not raise its interest rates.

By means of the Law 25 of 1923 the Banco de la República was created as the Colombian central bank. It was organized as a corporation with an original capital of $10 million gold, of which 50% was contributed by the Government and the difference by national and foreign commercial banks and some individuals.

According to article 25 of the Law, the Bank’s net profits were distributed as follows: a) Twenty percent (20 percent) for the reserve fund, until this fund is equivalent to half of the authorized capital, and from then on (10 percent) for the banks.

At the time, the manager of the Issuer, Leonard Villarwarned that neither in 2021 nor in subsequent years will these utilities be repeated.

“We made the reserves that the law allows us and we distributed the profits. In total, between March 2020 and 2021 around $13 billion. Unfortunately, it is not considered prudent to expect any amount of deliverable earnings in 2022″, stated Villar.

Gustavo Petrothe pre-candidate for the Presidency for the Historical Pact, assured that, currently, the Banco de la República has lost its independence in recent governments. The senator gave these statements in the “Country Conversations” of Noticias Caracol and La Silla Vacía, a space where the members of the coalition explained their proposals and government programs.

“The Bank of the Republic today does not have independence. The Board of Directors of Banco de la República belongs to a political party: the Democratic Center”, Petro asserted during the conversation in the media outlet. The pre-candidate presented a series of arguments as to why he would carry out a reform of the entity if he became President of Colombia:

“We want a truly independent Bank of the Republic; not only from the political powers but also from the financial ones, so that it can represent the nation in the management of monetary policy.”

The senator explained that The entity would have lost its independence since the re-election processes took place in the country in 2006. “He made it possible for a two-term president to have access to the majority of the Board of Directors when he was supposed to only be able to appoint a minority,” Petro commented in the debate.

