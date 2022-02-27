8 series that lasted a sigh – Series News

They successfully passed all the stages before receiving the green light from their respective networks, but in two or three broadcasts they ended up on the canceled list without any hesitation.

Taking a series forward is not something that is done overnight and the process often goes through several phases, which, once passed or not, translate into a project receiving the green light or not from a certain chain. .

In the case of streaming platforms and payment channels, such as Netflix or HBO, they have their own processes, but it is common for the production of a complete season of a certain project to be commissioned without going through the pilot episode phase. Something practically impossible in the open networks, which are held every year known as ‘Upfronts’ in which they decide which pilots come out ahead and which do not based on various things.

But that a series overcomes all this obstacle course is not a guarantee of success. And if not, tell these examples that you will find below. In these cases, just two or three episodes were enough for their respective networks to irrevocably cancel them and even remove them from their grill immediately. Come on, they lasted a sigh.

Swamp Thing

When the DC Universe platform announced that it would develop a series based on the famous comic book series the swamp thing it seemed like the perfect time. On the one hand, the source material was a DC classic beloved by readers, but also Swamp Thing It came on a stage where superhero series and movies had been in full swing for years. However, barely a week had passed since its first episode had premiered when DC Universe announced the unexpected cancellation. The rest of the episodes continued to see the light until completing the broadcast of the first season of 10, but with the certainty that it would never return.

Even before its premiere, the series had experienced its first crisis, since the creative differences between DC Universe and WarnerMedia had caused fewer episodes to be produced in the end. Likewise, later it was also said that it had been a question of budget. In any case, the series went to the hole and Derek Mears, responsible for interpreting the powerful creature, he felt terrible: “They kept telling me until the end how impressive everything was.”

They canceled it… after airing 1 episode on DC Universe

Sunny Side

The comedy Sunnyside is a clear example that being endorsed by a seal of quality means having guaranteed success. In this case, the seal of quality was placed by Michael Schur, producer of well-known titles such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and, most recently, Hacks. But this time his new production would not end up connecting with the viewers. The fiction premiered on NBC in September 2019, and after a considerable drop in audience, the chain decided to cancel its broadcast after the fourth episode. Despite this, NBC broadcast the remaining seven episodes of the first season through its streaming platforms.

Set in the New York neighborhood that gives the series its name, Sunny Side follows Garrett Modi (Kal Penn), a former New York City Councilman, who after being removed from office, decides to start helping a group of immigrants seeking to achieve the American dream.

They canceled it… after airing 4 episodes on NBC.

connecting…

One of the first coronavirus-quarantine-themed series to receive the green light was connecting…, a ‘sitcom’ commissioned by NBC in June 2020 with a view to being released that same fall. With the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States as a backdrop, the series followed a group of friends who try to stay in touch through video calls while each of them lives the quarantine at home in a different way.

The reception was not ultranegative and It received some good reviews, but the reality is that NBC was quick to cancel it. Only four episodes had seen the light when the American open network announced the decision and removed it from its grill. Some time later, the rest of the chapters could be seen on its Peacock platform.

They canceled it… after airing 4 episodes on NBC

Wicked City

Only the broadcast of three episodes was necessary for the ABC network to realize the little potential that the procedural drama Wicked City had on the air – at least in a public one. The fiction starring Jeremy Sisto, Gabriel Luna and Taissa Farmiga premiered in October 2015, in one of the less prolific slots of the network’s prime time, perhaps due to its sinister plot. Be that as it may, the audience did not respond and what was to be a multi-season anthology series faded away without a trace.

The plot followed Jack Roth and Paco Contreras, two policemen who must investigate a series of murders in the neighborhood of Sunset Strip, in California in the 1980s. With the help of a journalist, an undercover agent and a photographer, the two agents They try to find the criminal who is dedicated to seducing women to later end his life.

They canceled it… after airing 3 episodes on ABC.

Reasonable doubt

Starring Katherine Heigl, the unforgettable Izzie from Grey’s Anatomy, the legal drama Reasonable doubt had the same bad luck as the previous project of the young performer in the lead role. In it, Heigl played Sadie, a lawyer at an elite New York City law firm founded by her foster father. In one of the cases, Sadie began to feel something special for one of her defendants, accused of killing her ex-girlfriend, and they began a relationship.

It was one of its big midseason bets, but CBS made the decision to remove it from its grid after the broadcast of only two episodes and quickly found a replacement for it without even specifying if the rest of the episodes would see the light at some point. The reason? The very little interest that the series had generated in the audience and the terrible data recorded.

They canceled it… after airing 2 episodes on CBS

iron side

Ironside’s cancellation also came in the blink of an eye. But this time, more than the broadcast results on NBC, the trigger that led the network to dispense with fiction was the devastating criticism it received. On Rotten Tomatoes did not even reach 15%and some of the opinions came to describe it as unnecessary and they even referred to her as one of the worst series of that 2013.

Part of those negative reviews referred to the original fiction on which it was based, the homonymous broadcast by NBC itself, between the late 60s and mid-70s, which had eight seasons. Most agreed that the series starring Blair Underwood -who gave life to the protagonist policeman who is confined to a wheelchair after an accident- failed to convey the essence of the original. Before waiting to see it sink completely, the network made the decision to remove it from its grid after the broadcast of the fourth episode.

They canceled it… after airing 4 episodes on NBC.

Made in Jersey

Starring Janet Montgomery, who now plays one of the doctors we like the most in amsterdam, Made in Jersey It was one of CBS’s bets for the 2012-2013 television season, but it had the disgrace of becoming the first cancellation of its “litter”. It only took the broadcast of two episodes for the American network to decide that the series did not meet its audience expectations and removed it from its grid without too much restraint.

In its place, they even preferred to put on reruns of other series rather than go ahead with Made in Jersey, in which Montgomery played a lawyer from Jersey, Matina Garretti, who moved to Manhattan to work at a prestigious law firm. with great enthusiasm. Until she realized that things in the Big Apple worked very differently.



They canceled it… after airing 2 episodes on CBS

The Playboy Club

The Playboy Club earned the title of the first canceled series of the 2011-2012 season. After the issuance of their first three episodes, the NBC network decided that it was best to remove it from its television grid. The audience ratings did not support her and neither did some groups of detractors who called for her removal from her television, considering her inappropriate since they alleged that she denigrated women.

The fiction starring Amber Heard takes us to Chicago in the 1960s, to show us the ins and outs of the first Playboy Club in the city. In it, one of her so-called “bunnies of hers” accidentally kills one of the leaders of a mafia organization. This forces her to ally herself with a former mob kingpin, who now aspires to become district attorney.

They canceled it… after airing 3 episodes on NBC.

