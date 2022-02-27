245 new IMSS Guanajuato specialists graduate

Guanajuato has 245 new medical specialists graduated from the Medical Specialization Courses of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the entity, in a ceremony that took place in the city of León.

The Institute has 69 medical and surgical specialtiesof which the IMSS in Guanajuato has 33 in its academic offer, in 11 different specialization venues, two are taught in the two High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), which represents a great strength as recipients of resident doctors, to participate in the education and training of human resources.

Filiberto Linaldi Yépez, head of the IMSS Medical Benefits Headquarters in the state, led the event, and expressed that the graduates have acquired in these courses the mental discipline that will allow them to continue complementing their training, because every day they learn something new and this culmination is only the beginning to continue preparing permanently.

The Institute in Guanajuato currently has 949 medical residents, 254 doctors in this cycle who are studying their training in various specialties and have just started their studies.

The specialties are: Pathological Anatomy, Anesthesiology, Pediatric Anesthesiology, Cardiology, General Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Pediatric Hematology, Internal Medicine, Medicine of the Critically Ill Patient, Medicine of the Pediatric Critically Ill Patient, Family Medicine, Medicine of the Labor and Environment, Neonatology, Clinical Pathology, Pediatrics, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Otorhinolaryngology, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Imaging, Medical Surgical Emergencies and Urology are the specialties in which the new specialists graduated.

During the event, Linaldi Yépez highlighted that the graduate medical specialists not only had to face the challenges of the medical residency, but also face the health emergency caused by COVID-19, by actively participating in different activities such as: integration of COVID response teams, activities in respiratory care modules and even in vaccination campaigns against the disease, among other responsibilities.

Likewise, he highlighted that the IMSS is the health institution considered the best School of Medicine, training 60% of the specialists throughout the country.

The event was also attended by union authorities, members of the delegational Governing Body, as well as managers from the medical area, UMAE, hospitals and Family Medicine Units.

