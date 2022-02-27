24 hours after launch, many Xbox players are still unable to play online

Yesterday, one of the most anticipated games of recent years by players, Elden Ring, was finally released. The new installment of FromSoftware, following in the wake of the Souls saga, landed on the market with massive hype due to the extremely high ratings the game has received, becoming one of the best games in history by Metacritic.

As expected, not everything is going to be flowers for FromSoftware’s game, Elden Ring presents a serious problem to many Xbox users, they basically cannot log in to the game online and therefore, they cannot make use of any of the multiplayer features of the title.

Xbox Elden Ring Multiplayer Issues

If we read the team’s messages on the game’s social networks, there is no mention of Xbox, they talk about PC, they talk about PlayStation, but they don’t talk about an error as serious as this one. From Reddit we have been able to read some conclusions and some possible reasons for this failure, such as that on Xbox they have posted an incorrect update of the game and therefore, they cannot log in to the game servers, always receiving an error.

As we say, none of these conclusions are official and the studio is currently working on solving the different problems that the game presents, but it seems that they are not very involved in the solutions for the game on Xbox. As soon as they give news or an official statement, we will share it with all of you.