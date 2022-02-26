Zinchenko tears after emotional gestures of support for Ukraine

The match between Everton and Manchester City, in the Premier League, had not started when the result ceased to matter, after the emotional moments before the start of the match, in which Ukrainians Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitali Mykolenko met.

Zinchenko, 25, has played for Manchester City since 2016and has a special relationship with Russia, as it was there that he made his professional debut with FC UFA, a team founded in 2010. For his part, Mykolenko plays for Everton since the current season, after training and making his professional debut with Dynamo Kiev, which was the first city to be attacked by Russia.

Despite his debut in Russia, Zinchenko, captain of the Ukrainian national teamhas participated in demonstrations against Russia and the actions of the government of Vladimir Putin, which since 2014 has sustained the conflict with Ukraine.

Zinchenko tears after emotional moments

The first emotional moment came during the warm-up. Both players suspended pre-competitive physical movements to meet in the middle of the field at Godison Park, where they melted into a hug and the response of the fans, both local and visiting, was to recognize the gesture.

Minutes later, when the two teams returned to the field for the protocol of the start of the game, Zinchenko shed some tears at the emotional charge what the last few days have meant, and that is that the teams came out onto the pitch wearing shirts with the Ukrainian flag and the message “No War”.

Both Zinchenko and Mykolenko, both Ukrainian national teams, started the game from the bench, where the Everton player wore a Ukrainian flag hanging from his shoulders, an aspect that was replicated by the rest of his teammates, both starters and substitutes.

In the stands of the stadium, Everton fans also displayed Ukrainian flags and pro-Ukrainian messages, some of them against Vladimir Putin.