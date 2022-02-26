Zelda: Majora’s Mask is more faithful to Nintendo 64 on Switch: subtle change proves it – Nintenderos

We get more news for users of nintendo switch online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently regarding the arrival of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch Online and a subtle change.

Zelda: Majora’s Mask features a change on Nintendo Switch Online

In this case, we have been able to learn that the arrival of Zelda: Majora’s Mask has a change from the Wii Virtual Console version. Apparently this is a longer cutscene, which was also longer in the Nintendo 64 version but was shortened in the Virtual Console and other versions. Now on Nintendo Switch it is longer again because Nintendo has adjusted it that way.

Specifically, it seems that this scene lasts 8 more seconds. Here you can see it:

On the switch version of Majora’s Mask, there is lag intentionally added to the Giant’s Cutscene (from frames 1120 to 1616).

This is to simulate N64 lag, and fix an issue where VC and other emus finish the cutscene before the song ends. In a speedrun context, this loses 8 sec pic.twitter.com/wVvMBkc6Nm — Fig (@Fig02_) February 26, 2022

We also leave you with the most recent graphical comparison between versions:

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99

