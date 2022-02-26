You’ll feel like Kim Kardashian in this pink Bershka dress

Kim Kardashian is a lover of the color pink and garments with a very characteristic style similar to this Bershka dress. The Kardashians are a fashion icon with a way of dressing that has made them a symbol. Thanks to Kim, her sisters have been known from a very young age. Kylie Jenner founded her cosmetics company when she was a teenager with the help of her mother. With the pink in the logo she is one of the youngest businesswomen in the United States to achieve millions of billing per year.

Kim Kardashian would wear the pink Bershka dress

In the new Bershka collection there is a pink dress that is identical to the ones the Kardashians wear. The color of the new collection of which Kim is the most visible face and of Kylie’s company, the two most popular Kardashians are clear, they would opt for this pink Bershka dress without hesitation for a second.

This Bershka dress is the most Kardashian in her collection. We can wear it like a real reality star or successful businesswoman. It has the pastel pink color and the details that we are looking for to welcome spring as it deserves. If you are looking for a garment for the new season, this is without a doubt.

Chain shoulder detail adds luxe style. Kim Kardashian is a great lover of jewelry, her engagement ring with Kanye West has the most valuable and largest diamond in the world. It is not surprising that when she sees this golden chain she fulfills her desire to show luxury in the first person, as in all her looks. We can be a Kardashian with this standout item.

It is a short dress that marks the figure. A figure-framing garment is possibly the main goal of these seasonal purchases. We look for that element that is capable of giving our body the ideal framework that we are trying to create. Pink and white flowers that adapt to each of our movements will give us the image we are looking for.

The price of this dress is impressive. Only €22.99 It will cost us this draped dress with pink flowers that will be able to turn us into one of the Kardashians instantly. Bershka has managed to perfectly copy Kim’s style and tastes so that we look like a true star this spring.