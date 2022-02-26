‘You are already out’; Pumas sold Braulio Luna to America without notifying him

The signings between the ‘big 4’ of Liga MX they always tend to be controversialmore when they filter than land you go to a rival team. This is what happened to history braulio moonwho despite being very happy in the Pumas was sold to America without prior notice; everything happened after the World Cup in France 98 and with many ‘tricks’.

braulio moon beginning his career in university picturethen in 1991 got his first chance at maximum circuitbut despite being ‘loyal’ to them, Pumas decided to sell it to Americagenerating a revolt among the hobbies.

How did Luna from Pumas go to America?

In an interview with the podcast ‘From the Network’ from Halftime, Braulio Luna remembered how did that happen signing that gave a lot to talk about, because everything would have started after a journalist leaked that he was going to America.

“I paid the right to the flat. When someone in an interview off the microphone he tells you, ‘hey, if you go to America, right?’and me ‘Well, yes, if I go to America because I grew up watching it’. The next day the fucking headline ‘Braulio is going to America and he’s not a pumista’”, revealed the ex-soccer player.

That was just the watershed from his departure from Pumas, since at the end of France World Cup 98 Jimenez Espriu, president of the feline group at that time, he summoned him to a restaurant to tell you about some offers what was there for him, where Braulio always said that he wanted to stay, but the reality is that it was already sold.

“He meets me at a restaurant and it tells me that there are some offers. I have a 1 year contract with Pumas, I told him that if I could stay it would be great but he said no. ‘Look at Santos, Tigres, there’s also AmericaI think it could be a good opportunity’. To cut a long story short, he tells me ‘wey now, I have to tell you, you are already out of the club, we already sold you‘ revealed Luna.

The directive of Pumas sought to convince Braulio Luna to leave the club on his own but he didn’t want. In the end, the University students themselves played a trick on him like the previous journalist, since they commented that the soccer player decided to leave because goes to America.

“Take it mate, the next day another header where they had interviewed Jimenez Espriu and the said ‘no, well we had to give in with Brauliobecause he goes to America and we gave him that pleasure. He completely threw me to the wolves, ”Braulio Luna recalled to ‘From the Reda.

The Americanist fans received Braulio in a great way

Despite the way in which his departure from the Cougars, braulio moon thanked always to the fans bluecream because of how they received it, in addition to he was always happy with those of Cougarsbecause he knows that he lived great moments and would not change anything.

“All the Americanist fans completely wrapped me up. They knew that I could give something and for the most part they supported me in a spectacular way, both the fans and the teammates I already knew, like Cuauhtémoc, Villa, Rodrigo Lara; various. I felt calm but all the one before how i left they had no mother”, sentenced the former soccer player.

​