Yet another Xiaomi updates to MIUI 13 and also does it together with Android 12 – Xiaomi News

In recent weeks, Xiaomi has not stopped updating a large part of its latest smartphones. Although, just a few days ago we saw how the Xiaomi 11T Pro was updated to MIUI 13, today the company has started to bring this same update to its younger brother, the Xiaomi 11T.

In detail, the Xiaomi 11T has begun to receive MIUI 13 in all its variantsthat is, through the Global and European ROM. It has also done it together with Android 12thus receiving a significant amount of news.

In itself, we are facing the updates V13.0.2.0.SKWEUXM and V13.0.2.0.SKWMIXM, which occupy around 3.2GB. Of course, if you decide to install them manually, we recommend that you make a backup copy beforehand.

Other devices that will also update to MIUI 13

In addition to reaching the Xiaomi 11T, It is expected that this same update to MIUI 13 will end up reaching a wide variety of smartphones.. Among these we find:

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

In addition, it is very likely that MIUI 13 will reach a greater number of devicesincluding POCO X3 NFC, POCO X3 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8T and Redmi Note 8 Pro.