Xolos from Tijuana receives the Lion on date 8

Xolos from Tijuana is preparing to face this Monday the 8th day of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament against Esmeraldas del León who come hungry for victory in a foreign court.

The border ones know that it is very important to add three units this Monday to be able to be in the first place of the classification zone. Xolos from Tijuana need to win to have access to go up to the Fifth place.

At the moment, up to date eight as sixth in the general table with 12 units. On the last date, the canines prevailed with a convincing score of 3-1 against the Athletic San Luis.

For its part, León also comes from achieving a favorable result against FC Juárez and they want to maintain that pace this Monday at the hot stadium.

León is ranked eleventh with seven units and if he wins he has the possibility of going up to ninth place in this league competition.

This Monday’s match between Xolos de Tijuana and Esmeraldas del León will take place at 8:00 p.m. in Sinaloa and at 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico, this game will be at the house of the canines.

Likely lineups.

Xolos de Tijuana would line up with Itzel González, Annia Mejía, Priscila Padilla, Guadalupe Sánchez, Sheila Pulido, Paola Villamizar, Joselyn De La Rosa, Esmeralda Verdugo, Renae Cuéllar, Sanjuana Muñoz and Angelina Hix.

While León started with María Martínez, Claudia Anguiano, Liliana Sánchez, Blanca Muñoz, Marta Cox, Sabrina Figueroa, Yazmin Álvarez, Paulina Gómez, Selena Castillo, Anisa Guajardo and Daniela Calderón.