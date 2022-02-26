Xiaomi has just confirmed which phones will be included in the second phase of the update

As we have been telling you over the last few weeks, Xiaomi continues with its plan to update the largest number of devices to the new version of MIUI 13, something that is being carried out very quickly and that many users are already enjoying.

For this reason, the Asian firm has just published its roadmap on the second phase of updating this operating system, which will start from next March and will include a long list of terminals that we show you below.

These are all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO included in the second phase of MIUI 13 update

Something to keep in mind is that this publication has been carried out in Chinese territory, so Global and European ROMs for these devices will take a little longer to arrive, but at least it is confirmed that a large number of phones with some time on the market will be able to enjoy MIUI 13.





In principle, it has not been confirmed whether or not these will arrive with ROMs based on Android 12, but what is clear is that all of them will be able to enjoy the latest news from MIUI in terms of performance, aesthetic redesigns and other features that from Xiaomi World we have already analyzed in detail.

That said, the list of devices that will start updating from next March is as follows:

