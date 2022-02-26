WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar threatens Roman Reigns

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 25.02.2022 22:33:03





A storm broke out in the ring of SmackDownwell Brock Lesnar appeared in the blue mark to sign the contract for his fight against Roman Reignsbut ended up attacking the security personnel to send a message to the Tribal Chief.

The possessor of WWE Championship did not hesitate to destroy everything in its path, including the people who ‘escorted’ kingswho by then had ‘fled’ the ring with Paul Heyman and The Uses.

It is worth remembering that it will be next April 3 in Wrestlemania that these colossi will face, with the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship on the line, with the winner taking both belts.

Other results

Ronda Rousey was attacked by Sonya DeVille and charlotte flair just when he threatened the women’s champion with being the first to surrender it; in the end it was decided that Rousey will face Deville next week.

new-daywith Kofi Kingston and Big Edispatched to The Lothariansa Mexican duo made up of Humberto Carrillo and angel heron; in another action of pairs, the viking riders beat up backstage Jay and Jimmy Usoso the couples championships will be played next Friday.

He also won Drew McIntyrewho knew how to recover from an unexpected handicap match against Happy Corbin and mad cap moss. For its part, sammy zayn hit Johnny Knoxvillewho asked him for an opportunity for the Intercontinental belt, but it was Ricochet who appeared unexpectedly to benefit from a title fight for adam pearce.

In female action, Sasha Banks struck down shotzi before the eyes of Naomi, who joined him in the celebration promising that they would be the next couples champions. AND XiaLi premiered with victory on SmackDown against the veteran Natalie.

​​