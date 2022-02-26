WWE modifies a match for the episode of SmackDown February 25, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight episode 1175 of Friday Night SmackDown live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report.

WWE had announced a match and two segments for tonight’s show. The match was going to pit Drew McIntyre against Madcap Moss in a rematch of their match at WWE Elimination Chamber. During that fight Moss gave the scare of the night, after falling on his head while receiving the alabama slam of his rival. However, and despite the spectacular fall, the fighter was able to finish the fight without apparent signs of injury. Moss was later reported to be doing well after passing medical tests. We do not know if his discharge tonight is a precaution.



WWE SmackDown card February 25, 2022

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin



segments :

Sami Zayn will celebrate his coronation as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Contract signing between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.



SmackDown schedules February 25, 2022

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

20:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

9:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

22:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on February 26): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early on February 26): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

