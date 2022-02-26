WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Johnny Knoxville challenges Sami Zayn



sami zayn made his first appearance as intercontinental champion in WWE Friday Night SmackDown and wanted to make a celebration about it but was interrupted by the comedian Johnny Knoxville with a particular request: he wants a chance at the Championship that Zayn holds.

“Old Sami Zayn would talk about a conspiracy, but this time I know I can always respond to anything they throw at me,” said Sami, while wearing an extravagant suit for the tremendous celebration for the title won against Shinsuke Nakamura. You have to remember that Zayn used the theme of a “conspiracy” towards him in his rivalry with the Japanese.

However, Knoxville walked in as Zayn’s supposed guest at the partyruining his celebration and continuing his verbal attacks on Zayn from the last few weeks, since before WWE Royal Rumble, he faced the monarch and he demanded an opportunity at the intercontinental title.

Johnny Knoxville competed in the men’s Royal Rumble match during this 2022, entering at number nine and being eliminated in third place by Sami Zayn himself.

