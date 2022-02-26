WWE does not secure Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38

The world of professional wrestling was shocked in the last few hours after the departure of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling. “The American Nightmare” and his wife were key personalities in the creation of the company, starring in several stellar stories in the last three years.

Since his departure from AEW, Cody Rhodes has been the protagonist of several rumors that position him back in WWE. Many close sources affirm that Vince McMahon’s company intends to take over the free agent’s services for WrestleMania. However, a latest report from Fightful Select has flagged the possibility that “The American Nightmare” will not be seen making an appearance at the two-day event in Dallas, Texas.

The news portal clarified that WWE continues to refer to the return of Cody Rhodes as a fact that is not certain. Phrases like “if Cody comes back” have sounded behind the scenes in the company, and there is still no clear plan in the event that Dusty Rhodes’ son makes an appearance. On the other hand, a person personally close to “The American Nightmare” has stated to fightful what the fighter is focused on taking care of his familytraveling to Florida solely to visit family and friends.

Cody Rhodes’ relationship with All Elite Wrestling remains positive

Another interesting statement from Fightful is related to the current relationship between the Rhodes and the AEW board. The portal affirms that the differences between both parties are only related to business, and the friendship between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan has remained Nonetheless. The situation between the CEO of AEW and “The American Nightmare” has been handled in privacy, and neither party plans to talk about it in the short term.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.