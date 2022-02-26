WWE could have a single world belt after WrestleMania 38

We are five weeks away from the thirty-eighth edition of Wrestlemania, the most important event of the year by WWE. One of the most anticipated confrontations of this evening will be the fight for the WWE and Universal Championships between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, which has been described by the company as “the biggest main event in the history of the great event”.

What at first was considered as a heads up to define a double world champion would have suffered a major change of plans that would alter the future of WWE programming. In the last hours, the confrontation between “The Big Dog” and “The Beast” has been billed as a title unification match. This has also been reflected in the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where Brock Lesnar declared himself the next “WWE World Heavyweight Champion”.

Let’s remember that the current WWE Championship is the product of a unification between the WWE World Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship (referred to by fans as the “Big Gold Belt”). On December 15, 2013, Randy Orton captured both titles against John Cena at TLC. The two belts were unified into one by Brock Lesnar eight months later. For now No details have been reported regarding the future of WWE after WrestleMania 38, and the intentions that it has with its most important belts.



WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, just minutes from Dallas. Fans will be able to witness both nights of the great event from the stands, or through its exclusive transmission for WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.



WWE WrestleMania 38 Card (Night One)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



WWE WrestleMania 38 Card (Night Two)



WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

