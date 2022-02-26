“WWE and AEW are working together?”

Although it is not clear what really is Shane McMahon’s contractual status with WWE: if he resigned, if he was fired or if his father, Vince McMahon, simply suspended his hiring due to the chaos he created when trying to put together his own way and to look good at the men’s Royal Rumble 2022, fans continue to fantasize with a possible arrival of Shane O’Mac to AEW.

In the most recent edition of his Monday Mailbag section on AdFreeShows, former WWE and AEW referee Mike Chioda discussed whether he would be surprised to see Shane in AEW. Chioda went a step further and wondered if anything WWE and AEW are in a strange alliance of Forbidden Door. These were his statements:

► Mike Chioda believes in an alliance between WWE and AEW

“On this day, and at this age, I ask myself: Are WWE and AEW playing with each other? Are they working together? Are they going to trade Shane McMahon for Cody Rhodes? I do not know but I would love to see Shane appear in AEW.

«I heard that the Royal Rumble 2022 was a complete show of mie ***. There were agents running behind the scenes. It was crazy. I have no idea what is really going on. Did they really fire Shane? Or better yet, was Shane really under contract?

“We’ll see, but I can’t believe it. It is very possible that he simply had an argument with the old man [Vince McMahon] and he got fired. I’m not entirely convinced that WWE and AEW are in allianceBut if that happened, then don’t be surprised if we see Shane show up on AEW.

«Let’s put ourselves in this situation… How about Vince told Shane: ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you don’t do anything in the next 90 days.’ But then Tony Khan shows up and tells Shane that if he shows up at AEW, will give you 3 million dollars. What would you guys do?

“Shane is a popular figure, he attracts fans. Do you still have some gas left in your tank? Of course! He came back, he broke his ass with wrestlers and I just don’t see that there’s no place for Shane McMahon in WWE. For me, Shane McMahon is also WWE ».