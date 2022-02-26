Without big favorites, the awards of the United States Actors Guild are delivered tomorrow

The Screen Actors Guild of America Awards will present their 28th tomorrow. edition with a face-to-face ceremony in which the acclaimed English actress Helen Mirren, recognized for her roles in films such as “Gosford Park: Midnight Murder” and “The Madness of King George”, will receive an award in recognition of the career of her.

The gala, which will take place at the Barker Hangar in the Californian city of Santa Monica, will land in the middle of a season of awards for the film and television industry that to date, and after an award ceremony of the Golden Globes that has not It enjoyed a lot of repercussion, it does not generate great expectations nor does it have clear favorites.

In the film category, Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Dark Daughter”), Lady Gaga (“The Gucci House”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story” ) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) make up the shortlist for Best Actress.

In addition, her colleagues Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“The Alley of Lost Souls”), Ariana DeBose (“Love Without Barriers”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (” Claroscuro”), make up the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”), Will Smith (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

The male performances are completed with the shortlist for Best Supporting Actor, in which Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA: Signs of the Heart”), Jared Leto (“The house of Gucci”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The power of the dog”) aspire to win the statuette.

For their part, television productions have as their main competitors for Best Actress in a Miniseries Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), Margaret Qualley (“Things to Clean”), Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”).

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jung Ho-Yeon (“The Squid Game”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) participate in the category of dramatic series, while his colleagues Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Sandra Oh (“The director”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham ( “Ted Lasso”) await the results in the field of comedy.

In the race for Best Actor in a Miniseries are Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), Oscar Isaac (“Marriage Secrets”), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) and Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”).

The drama series has Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and Lee Jung-jae (“The Squid Game”) as hopefuls, as well as three performers from the hit and acclaimed “Succession”: Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong complete the shortlist.

Lastly, Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (” Ted Lasso”) participate in the payroll of comedy series actors.

On the other hand, Helen Mirren, who in 2007 received the Oscar for her leading role in “The Queen”, will be present to receive the lifetime achievement award, which had not been awarded since 2019 when the Actors Guild recognized Robert De Niro.

Throughout her career, which spans more than five decades on stage, film and television, Mirren has garnered thirteen Guild Award nominations and won five of them, two for “Gosford Park,” another two for “The Queen.” ” and the last one, in 2014, for his work on the film “Phil Spector”.

In addition, the interpreter born in London is also one of the members of the select list of actors and actresses who claim to have reached the “Triple Crown” of their profession, a name given to those who received a statuette at the Academy Awards of Hollywood, another in the Emmy and another in the Tony, of performing arts. (Telam)