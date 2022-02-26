Who is the actor who has lasted the longest playing Batman?

Are you ready for the premiere of ‘The Batman’? This new version of the Dark Knight will arrive in the hands of Robert Pattinson, but this itself made us think: who is the actor who has been playing this superhero the longest?



1. Lewis Wilson

+ Honor to whom honor is due, before you the first actor to bring the Knight of the Night to life: Lewis Wilsonwho performed during 15 episodes to Bruce Wayne and his heroic facet in the television series Batman on 1943. At that time he was accompanied by Douglas Croft like Robin, William Austin introduced Alfred Beagle and Knox Manning He was the narrator of the stories. The synopsis read as follows: “Spymaster Prince Daka operates an espionage organization covert location in Gotham City’s now-abandoned Little Tokyo, turning American scientists into zombies.” Read more

A new installment of the bat man is about to arrive in batmanmovie directed by Matt Reeves which boasts a stellar cast led by Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, paul dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, among many others. will be the next March 2 preview that this production reaches the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards in our country, by the way: here we tell you how you can acquire the baticombo that every fan must have.

Have you ever wondered who is the actor who has played Batman the longest? It is a valid question, especially when remembering the multiple versions that have come in movies, series and even video games. is it Michael Keaton? How are you Christian bale? Well, here we give you the answer.