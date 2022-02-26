Who is A$AP Rocky? The father of Rihanna’s son

A$AP Rocky is one of the most important rappers in the music industry, with a career that supports him even as one of the biggest icons of the last decade of hip-hop. and along with Rihanna form one of the most powerful couples of the music.

Rakim Athelaston Mayersbetter known as A$AP Rockywas born on October 3, 1988 in the Harlem neighborhood in Manhattan, New Yorkfather’s son born in Barbados (country from which your current partner and future mother of your first child is from).

The beginnings of A$AP Rocky go back to hip hop collective A$AP Mob, from which his name alone follows. So far he has a mixtape “Live.Love.A$AP”, released in 2011, as well as three studio albums. “Live.Love.A$AP” (2013), “At. length Last. ASAP” (2015) and “Testing” (2018), which received good reviews and for which he is considered one of the most outstanding rappers of the last decade.

The different facets of A$AP Rocky

In addition to being one of the most famous and important rappers, A$AP Rocky is multifacetedbecause he is also a distinguished producer, actor, writer, director and designerbacked by different collaborations both in music and fashion, to the point of being considered a style icon.

In his facet as a designer, it is worth mentioning that a few years ago launched a collaboration with top designer Raf Simonsto whom he even dedicated a song “RAF”. As well as a collaboration with the Guess brand in 2016as well as some others with sports brands like Adidas.

In his musical career, it is worth noting that so far he has two Grammy nominationsas well as 6 World Music Awards.

The A$AP Rocky Scandals

As well as A$AP Rocky He is noted as an exponent of hip hop, rap and some variants such as trap and cloud raphas not been exempt from some scandals that have marked his private lifewell in 2012 he was arrested for a fight, just as he was sued for attacking an innocent man and again arrested for attacking two photographers.

A year later, it was accused of beating a woman at the Budweiser Made in America Festival. On 2016 was involved in another fight in New Zealandand in 2019 in another but in Toronto, in addition to the fact that that same year he was arrested for an attack in Stockholm, Sweden.

The sentimental life of A$AP Rocky

Before starting to dating Rihanna, A$AP Rocky kept up a relationship with Iggy Azalea between 2011 and 2012, a year later he began to dating model Chanel Imanwith whom he ended in 2014.

From In 2013, he was linked to Rihannaafter he opened his shows at the Diamonds World Tour, coupled with the appearance of the singer in one of the rapper videos “Fashion Killa” in which both were a couple to table.

It was until 2021, when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky They confirmed their relationship, after having been caught together on several occasions and having arrived together at the MET Gala that year. In a interview with GQ magazine, the rapper defined Rihanna as “the love of her life”.

In the most unexpected way, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child in January 2022, after a romantic walk in New York in which Rihanna revealed her “baby bump” at Discover.

In addition to the fact that this year he will become a father for the first time, one of the A$AP Rocky’s most anticipated showsis the one that will offer in the Festival Ceremony in Mexico CityMexico in April this 2022.