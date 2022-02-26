Where and what TIME to see ‘The Voice’ with Ariana Grande online in Mexico?

With the arrival of September, the 21st season of ‘The Voice‘ is already a reality, and it comes with a big surprise for the Arianators. So is Ariana Grande joined Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton to search for America’s best voices on the popular talent show. Don’t you want to miss it? At Sonica.mx, we tell you where and what time to see it.

In this edition, Nick Jonas granted his place to Ariana Grande to be “coach” and take a place in the iconic red seats. The interpreter of “Thank u next” will accompany the other ‘coaches’ until approximately mid-December, when she is revealed as the winner or the winner of a prize of 100 thousand dollars in cash, as well as a record contract.

What time to see ‘The Voice’ with Ariana Grande in Mexico?

Although the premiere of the 21st season of ‘The Voice USA’ was on Monday, September 20, you can still see the program, as well as the second date of the ‘Blind Auditions’ that will be broadcast this 21 September 2021 at 8 pm in the United States ET zone. If you are not in the United States, the “reality show” can be seen at these times in Latin America:

7:00 p.m. – Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Panama.

8:00 p.m. – Venezuela, Bolivia.

9:00 p.m. – Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay.

Where to watch streaming ‘The Voice’ with Ariana Grande?







So far it is not known when its premiere will be on the Sony channel signal in Latin America, however, it can be seen ‘The Voice‘ on cable via NBC. If you don’t want to wait until she arrives in Mexico, you can follow her by streamingfrom the region you can connect to the official broadcast broadcast on the US television website, but you will have to create an account and use a VPN to change your geolocation.

There are also other legal options to see ‘The Voice’ with Ariana Grande on streamingand while some are free, a VPN is also required:

Peacock (use its free trial version)

Fubo TV (use its free trial version

Sling TV (costs $10 per month per subscription)

USTVGO (once you set up the VPN in USA, you can enjoy US TV like NBC)

Live updates of the episodes are also shared on the official Twitter of ‘The Voice’. We hope that this information will be useful to you to see ‘The Voice’ with Ariana Grande in Mexico. What do you expect from season 21? Tell us on the social networks of Sónica.mx.